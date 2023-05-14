Daniela Ruah Gets Honest About Fans' NCIS: Los Angeles Finale Predictions, And What She Hopes They'll Take From The Ending

Back in January, CBS gave audiences the first three-way crossover between its three current NCIS dramas, and then followed up on that event by announcing NCIS: Los Angeles would be ending with Season 14 . It was a shock to the fanbase, even if LL Cool J had to remind casual viewers that the show is still airing, and the two-part finale is somehow already here. Star Daniela Ruah is gearing everyone up for the big sendoff by shining a bit of light on some of the big predictions that viewers had about the endgame when it was first announced. As well, she shared her biggest hopes for what fans will take away from the final ep.

Speaking to TVLine about saying goodbye to the role of Kensi Blye and everyone else in the crime drama’s ensemble cast. Ruah also confirmed that many fans will get their wishes by the end, at least in terms of what’s being predicted for the characters. In no specific order, viewers shared their hopes for five different outcomes: a return from Linda Hunt’s Hetty; a return from Barrett Foa's Eric and Renée Felice Smith's Nell, who exited the show after Season 12 ; for no “good guys” to die, for Kensi to discover that she’s pregnancy, and for Callen and Anna to tie the knot.

Here’s what Diniela Ruah could confirm about those hopes, which should be pleasing to hear for anyone invested in the above details:

Four. Four of those things happen.

One doesn't need to have a deep education in statistics to understand that getting 80% of those fan-based hopes is an extreme positive. Especially considering some shows out there are ending without getting to deliver planned conclusions. So which one of those choices seems to be the least likely to happen?

A Hetty Update: Likely. Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's previous comments about resolving her storyline.

Likely. Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's previous comments about resolving her storyline. Callen And Anna's Wedding: Definitely. Given that CBS has already unveiled imagery showcasing nuptial bliss for Chris O'Donnell and Bar Paly's characters, this is a lock.

Definitely. Given that CBS has already unveiled imagery showcasing nuptial bliss for Chris O'Donnell and Bar Paly's characters, this is a lock. No Protagonist Deaths: Likely. With Daniela Ruah sharing that the final ten minutes of the series finale will be filled with love and celebrations, I can't imagine a major death will go down mid-episode.

Likely. With Daniela Ruah sharing that the final ten minutes of the series finale will be filled with love and celebrations, I can't imagine a major death will go down mid-episode. Kensi Pregnancy News: Possible. See the above answer about the finale ending with celebrations and love, which could very easily hinge on a big reveal that Kensi and Deeks will be expecting.

Possible. See the above answer about the finale ending with celebrations and love, which could very easily hinge on a big reveal that Kensi and Deeks will be expecting. Eric And Nell's Return: The least likely option. Given the lack of teases pointing to either Eric or Nell popping up again, and that Barrett Foa is currently filming Shondaland's next Netflix drama The Residence, he likely wasn't able to film any cameos in person. Though perhaps fans will get a video message from one or both, should zero pregnancy news happen.

Daniela Ruah also discussed what her biggest hopes are for fan takeaways from the last NCIS: LA episode ever. And there, she also speaks to the sense of happiness and closure that fans should be feeling, which certainly doesn't make it sound like we'l be dealing with any main character funerals. Here's how she put it:

I was really hoping that the audience would feel warm and fuzzy at the end of it, that they feel like they got what they deserve for sticking with us for so long. The comparison I can make — obviously a totally different genre and network — is Friends. I was a huge fan of Friends, and since you’re so committed to these characters’ journeys, if you’re going to end it they better have a damn good future ahead of them when you write the words ‘The End.’ My hopes and dreams were that the audience would feel that way when they watch the last episode.

Though Friends' final season isn't exactly the most lauded sitcom experience of the 2000s, the NBC hit did arguably nail the landing with its finale, which was embraced by its fans. (Even those who were not pumped about Ross and Rachel's conclusion, such as yours truly.) So that's a pretty lofty comparison to make for Ruah, and we can only hope that viewers will indeed come away from NCIS: LA's two-part closer with the same kinds of positive vibes.