Days Of Our Lives Producer Speaks Out After Exiting Role Following Misconduct Allegations And Investigation

Days of Our Lives – one of the longest running soap operas on network TV – was linked to a controversy weeks ago, and it involved one of its senior producers. Co-director and EP Albert Alarr was on the receiving end of various allegations. Alarr was accused of bullying, sexism and more and, as a result, a nine-week investigation into his workplace behavior was initiated. Sony Pictures Television and Corday Productions eventually received the findings, and the latter company eventually released a statement. At the time, Corday conveyed that it had “taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.” With that, it was announced at the end of the week that Alarr would be exiting his post, and he’s now speaking out on the matter.

The official announcement was made in an internal email shared with cast and crew by Ken Corday. Said message, which was obtained by Deadline , also revealed that series producer Janet Drucker would be promoted and named Albert Alarr’s successor. In addition, Corday confirmed the series would be “implementing additional HR protocols” in the hopes of creating a “safe and inclusive workplace environment.” Production is also set to resume this coming week with Drucker in charge.

After that news broke, her predecessor released a statement of his own, which was shared with the trade. He views the situation as “heartbreaking” and believes he’s been unjustly ousted. While making his case, he called out the reported findings of the investigation. The All My Children alum also shared his take on why Sony TV and Corday ultimately opted to part ways with him:

These allegations were already examined in a detailed and entirely independent investigation that lasted for two months. Dozens of individuals cooperated and every claim was thoroughly looked into. At the end of that process, the decision was made that I should continue in my role as Co-Executive Producer. Now, with no new facts presented, the studios have reversed course and caved to a cynical pressure campaign to force me out of my job.

In July, Deadline reported that Albert Alarr had been investigated for weeks due to misconduct claims. The trade reported that in the midst of layoffs, female employees faced a significant number of cuts compared to their male colleagues. Per the findings, the ladies were paid less than their counterparts as well. The trade also found that Days of Our Lives’ studio was not utlizing an HR Department. Alarr also allegedly “bullied” actors off the show and in one reported instance, made two female co-stars kiss without their consent. Alarr called the claims “simply false” and said others were taken out of context or misconstrued. In addition to stating that “hundreds of people” would “disagree with recent mischaracterizations of me,” he said:

To be clear, this whole situation stems from the animus of just two individuals. Those individuals, at a time of industry-wide cutbacks and economic uncertainty, have been relentlessly angling for greater pay and increased influence on the show, and, it appears, believed that their best strategy to get it was to play on vile stereotypes in order to bring down a Black man in a position of power.

One of the individuals who was most vocal about the situation was Lisa Rinna, who’s reprised the role of BIllie Reed off and on since 1992. Rinna slammed the “disgusting” work environment , which she said she experienced while working on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The soap opera veteran also claimed to have alerted Albert Alarr at the time but said no action was taken.

This producer change seems to indicate that the execs are looking to wipe the slate clean and launch a new era for the show, from a behind-the-scenes standpoint. As that happens, the show will also have to contend with the effects of the ongoing WGA writers strike as well as the SAG-AFTRA walkout. As for Albert Alarr, his professional path moving forward remains unclear.