Remember back in the day when you were home sick from school or work and had nothing to do but watch hours of daytime talk shows like Oprah, Jerry Springer, and Maury? Over the years, those shows, and countless others, gave us shocking TV moments that made us laugh, cry, and a little bit of both along the way.

And since nostalgia is a well that never runs dry, here are 32 daytime TV talk show moments we’ll never forget, no matter how hard we try.

Tom Cruise's Couch Incident On Oprah

Tom Cruise’s 2005 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show has to be one of the most iconic and strangest interviews the actor has ever conducted (though not the most contentious). The clip, which features the War of the Worlds star jumping on a couch and professing his love for Katie Holmes, quickly became one of the first viral videos on the up-and-coming YouTube platform.

The Creator Of Bum Fights Dresses Up Like Dr. Phil

The media and parent groups called the Bum Fights DVDs dangerous, exploitative, and crass when they were released and became highly controversial back in the early 2000s. So, when one of the creators, Ty Beeson, was invited for an interview on Dr. Phil, it only made sense for him to dress up like host Phil McGraw, which created one of the most insane moments of daytime TV.

The Tragic Crush Episode Of Jenny Jones

The Jenny Jones Show features what is probably the most notorious daytime TV talk show moment of the ‘90s, but it wasn’t really because of what happened on screen. Three days after he told Jonathan Schmitz that he had a crush on him, Scott Amedure was shot to death by the man. According to the New York Times , Schmitz was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison for the crime.

A Brawl Breaks Out On Geraldo

We’ve all seen the image of Gerald Rivera wiping blood from his face, but did you know what led to the iconic TV moment? During a 1988 taping of Geraldo, a massive brawl broke out between two groups following a heated discussion on race relations. The rest is TV history.

'Catch Me Outside' On Dr. Phil

Bhad Bharbie, who would become a massive OnlyFans star later on, became a massive internet sensation after her infamous “Catch Me Outside” moment on Dr. Phil. Appearing on an episode about troubled youths, Danielle Bregoli uttered the words that would be used and reused and remixed countless times in the days, weeks, months, and even years after the encounter.

The Fainting Incident On Phil Donahue

The late Phil Donahue gave daytime TV some great conversations and moments over the years. And while many episodes touched on some serious topics, one 1985 episode ended in chaos when several members of the audience (who were paid) began fainting.

A Young Boy Makes A Drill Instructor Cry On Jenny Jones

Throughout the ‘90s and 2000s, it seemed like every daytime TV talk show had some variation of “kids behaving badly,” but few became as emotional as this one seen on The Jenny Jones Show. When a drill instructor asked a boy if he wanted him to be his dad, the child left him in tears when he said yes because he didn’t have a daddy. Bring on the waterworks.

'Andrew, You Are Not The Father' On Maury

Don’t lie, you’ve probably spent countless hours watching “You are not the father” videos from those paternity reveals on Maury . But who are we to judge? The best has to be a 2005 episode in which a man named Andrew began dancing after hearing those fateful words.

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

During the Halloween 2017 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the host, dressed like the Statue of Liberty, collapsed in the middle of her live broadcast . The veteran host quickly popped back up and continued with the show.

The Guy Who Married A Horse On The Jerry Springer Show

The Jerry Springer Show had its fair share of crazy moments (many of which we can’t write about), and one of the silliest took place during an episode where a man, who appeared to be blind, said he was married to a horse. Best of all, the young horse was brought out on stage, and the audience lost it.

G.G. Allin On Geraldo

G.G. Allin was one of the foulest, crassest, and unforgettable figures in the American punk rock scene throughout his short yet eventful life. A little more than a year before his not-all-shocking death, the transgressive king of shock rock appeared on Geraldo where unsuspecting viewers got a taste of this over-the-top character.

'Oh No, Don't Go Back There, That's Worse' On Maury

Some of the best episodes of Maury were those where guests were forced to confront their biggest fears. While there were some more toned-down encounters, some, like the guest who was afraid of balloons were truly bonkers. Maury Povich yelling “Oh no, don’t go back there, that’s worse” while a grown woman screams about balloons was TV gold.

When Everyone Got A Car On Oprah

The Oprah Winfrey Show had some wild moments throughout its historic run, including a 2004 episode where Orpah started giving cars to members of the audience. It has been memed countless times over the years (the “bees” version still reigns supreme), but the site of the audience losing their minds over free cars was both wholesome and hilarious.

Dakota Johnson Calls Out Ellen Degeneres On The Ellen Show

Dakota Johnson showing up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to call out the host for comments she made about not being invited to her 30th birthday party is so awkward yet so unforgettable. It’s one of those scenes that play in our heads at 3 a.m.

Boot Camp For Wild Kids On Sally

Sally Jessy Raphael hosted a total of 3,820 episodes of Sally, so it should be no surprise that there was at least one memorable moment throughout the show’s 19-season run. One of the wildest has to be a 2000 episode in which several wild kids were sent to boot camp. These so-called tough teenagers instantly transformed into scared kids when they found out what was happening.

9/11 On Live With Regis & Kelly

If you go back and watch the September 11, 2001 episode of Live with Regis & Kelly, you can see the moment the hosts knew the world was forever changed. What started out as a normal show quickly unfolded into a historical record of one of the worst days in American history.

The Michael Jackson Interview On Oprah

In 1993, Michael Jackson sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the TV journalist pressed the “King of Pop” on everything from his changing appearance to his love life and the various scandals that were following the singer at the time.

The 'Bring Out The Olives' Freakout On Maury

The “Bring out the olives” moment on Maury has to be one of the most unhinged segments in daytime TV talk show history. It has drama, it has (unintentional) comedy, it has suspense, it has it all. That poor woman nearing pulling Maury’s arm off in an attempt to protect herself from a jar of olives is something we’ll never forget.

Rappers And Punk Rockers Discuss Obscenity On Phil Donahue

Remember when The Phil Donahue Show held an hour-long discussion on obscenity and indecency with members of 2 Live Crew and Suicidal Tendencies? Well, back in 1990, the TV show host had the two groups, among others, on to tackle a number of topics in an intelligent and honest way.

Rosie O'Donnell Vs. Elisabeth Hasselbeck On The View

The View is pretty much set up so that the revolving group of hosts can argue about various topics (both serious and not-so-serious). One of the most explosive moments took place in May 2007 when Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck got into a legendary debate over politics. Things got so heated that O’Donnell left the show and didn’t return for nearly a decade.

'Macho Man' Randy Savage Reacting To Ric Flair On Live With Regis And Kathie Lee

Do you know what’s better than celebrities appearing on wrestling shows ? Wrestlers appearing on daytime TV talk shows. One of the wildest came in 1992 when “Macho Man” Randy Savage showed up on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee to react to videos of Ric Flair, with whom he was feuding in WWE.

'I'll Try Anything Once' On The Jerry Springer Show

Though we’re not sure if it was staged for The Jerry Springer Show (this was the case more times than not), there was an incredibly heartwarming moment when a guy learned the woman he had been chatting with online was actually a man. Instead of having a negative reaction to the revelation, the man simply said “I’ll try anything once” and the two embraced.

An Honest Discussion About AIDS on Phil Donahue

The Phil Donahue Show wasn’t afraid to address some more serious topics over the years. In November 1982, the talk show host dedicated an entire episode to a thoughtful and informative discussion on the AIDS epidemic long before it became a massive talking point.

Matt Lauer And Tom Cruise's Showdown on Today

“You’re glib” are two words that anyone watching the June 2005 interview between Tom Cruise and Matt Lauer on The Today Show will never forget. In a sprawling conversation that got heated and confrontational at multiple points, the actor and TV host went at it about everything from Cruise’s career to ADHD medications for kids.

The 'Dula Peep' Gaffe On The Wendy Williams Show

Back in 2018, when Dua Lipa was still an up-and-coming music star, she became the topic of discussion for a very odd reason. During an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the host was talking about the singer when she called her “Dula Peep,” creating a massive meme in the process.

Tyra Banks' Fear Of Dolphins On Tyra

Tyra Banks’ TV show is like a treasure trove of wild incidents, including one that felt like something out of King of the Hill, one of the best cartoons of all time , and not a daytime TV program. Basically, the model-turned-host was swimming with some dolphins when she lost her mind and freaked out while everyone watched from home.

The Kung-Fu Hillbilly On The Jerry Springer Show

The “Kung-Fu Hillbilly” was a recurring guest on The Jerry Springer Show. And while his subsequence appearances were great, his debut is the stuff of legend. The stories, the presence, and the kung fu chops and “roundhouse kicks” were something, but it reached a whole other level when he went and attacked another guest

The Wagon Of Animal Fat On Oprah

During a 1988 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, the host showed up 67 pounds lighter and a wagon of animal fat that she used as a prop to show how much she had lost in her journey. The startling image of a massive bag of discarded meat had a massive effect on Winfrey and everyone who watched.

Kanye West's Rant On The Ellen Show

Kanye West is no stranger to making people feel uncomfortable, but he really outdid himself during a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he went on an extended rant about everything that was going through his head. For nearly 17 minutes, the controversial figure talked about his relationship with then-wife Kim Kardashian, the meaning of life, and all those wild tweets.

The 'Rabies Incident On Tyra

Do you all remember when Tyra Banks acted like she was infected with rabies on TV? No, well, the Tyra host went as far as to spit out fake foam and thrash about the set acting like someone from 28 Days Later.

'I'm In Love With My Cousin' On Ricki Lake

The Ricki Lake Show, like a lot of other ‘90s and 2000s daytime talk shows, did everything it could to get viewers. Yes, that includes one episode where someone came on to profess their love for their cousin, and it was something.

Oprah Confronts James Frey About His Fraudulent Memoir On Oprah