Michael B. Jordan's The Thomas Crown Affair Has Me Pumped, And Here's What I Know About The Remake

Michael B. Jordan's second film as star and director is a remake of the classic, The Thomas Crown Affair. The original, which was released in 1968, starred Steve McQueen as the titular thief, and the first remake, starring Pierce Brosnan, was a hit in 1999. Both of those are available to watch with a Prime Subscription. We're still a ways away from the movie's release, so as we look forward to upcoming 2025 movies, we have a few updates on the production. Here's everything I've learned about the 2027 release.

(Image credit: Paramount/Skydance)

When Is The Thomas Crown Affair Scheduled To Be Released?

The Thomas Crown Affair is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2027. It is expected to be released in IMAX. If that seems like a while off, I agree, but considering that this movie was first announced in 2016, it feels like it's just around the corner. The good news is that filming is underway, so I'm confident that we're now actually going to get to see this movie that I've been anticipating for a long time.

The Thomas Crown Affair Cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Some of the cast of The Thomas Crown Affair has been revealed, but outside of Jordan playing Thomas Crown, the character names and roles have not been hinted at much. We can make some educated guesses about what characters some of the actors will be playing, though at this point, it's all conjecture.

Michael B. Jordan

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Of course, Michael B. Jordan will be starring in the lead role, art thief Thomas Crown. In the 1999 version, the character is also an art thief who commits his crimes for the adrenaline rush, as he is already as wealthy as a man could be. In the original 1968 version, Crown is a bank robber in Boston looking for the same kind of thrill.

Adria Arjona

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

6 Underground and Andor star Adria Arjona was named to the cast in July, replacing Taylor Russell, who left the production over creative differences. Arjona is thought to be playing an insurance investigator playing a cat-and-mouse game with Crown, while falling in love with the dashing thief. A similar role was played by Faye Dunaway in the original, and Renee Russo in the 1999 remake. It's worth noting that Dunaway also played a small role as Crown's psychiatrist in the later film.

Kenneth Branagh

(Image credit: Universal)

One actor I'm always excited to see in any cast is the great Kenneth Branagh. His role in The Thomas Crown Affair has yet to be announced, though Deadline hinted that it would be a "villainous role." Perhaps a business rival to Crown?

Lily Gladstone

(Image credit: AppleTV+)

Lily Gladstone made her biggest mark on Hollywood thus far in Killers of the Flower Moon, and she's been announced as a member of the cast in The Thomas Crown Affair. Like most of them, we don't know anything about her role yet, and frankly, I'm having trouble even making a guess, but you can be sure that she will be fantastic.

Danai Gurira

(Image credit: AMC)

While I eventually lost interest in The Walking Dead, one of my favorite characters in the early seasons I did love was Michonne, played by the wonderful Danai Gurira. She's also well known for starring as Okoye in The Black Panther films in the MCU, though she's not in the cast for any upcoming MCU films as of this writing.

Pilou Asbæk

(Image credit: HBO)

Game of Thrones veteran Pilou Asbæk, who played Euron Greyjoy in the popular HBO show, has been announced as part of the cast, but again, we don't have much info on his character. Asbæk is Danish, so the rumors about the movie being set broadly across Europe make some sense with this casting, perhaps as an Interpol agent hunting the titular character.

Aiysha Hart

Aiysha Hart, who is best known for her role as Ariadne in the BBC show Atlantis. More recently, she starred in We Are Lady Parts, which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Hart's character is a wildcard to me, but I do wonder if she will play a forger, much like the Anna Knudsen role in the 1999 remake, as played by Esther Cañadas.

What Will The Thomas Crown Affair Be About?

(Image credit: MGM)

The plot is expected to be similar to the 1999 film, with Jordan playing a wealthy man who gets his thrills by stealing expensive art. It is expected to be set in London (or possibly more broadly across Europe), after being set in New York City in the Brosnan version. The original was set in Boston.

I'm glad that writer Drew Pearce seems to have stuck with art theft. It adds such a cool, elegant element to the remake that was a little lost in the original version. There is something classy about an art thief that a bank robber just doesn't have.

Michael B. Jordan Is Directing And Drew Pearce Is Writing The Movie

(Image credit: MGM)

The Thomas Crown Affair will be Michael B. Jordan's second turn behind the camera after he made his directorial debut with 2023's Creed III.

The movie is being written by Drew Pearce, whose previous films include The Fall Guy, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3, and Hotel Artemis, which he also directed. Pearce is also set to pen the upcoming Dredd film.

I'm sure we'll hear a lot more about the movie in the coming months, and I can't wait for new details!