With The DCU's Gorilla Grodd TV Show Confirmed For HBO, I Need 3 Questions Answered

One of the most exciting post-Superman announcements regarding the DCU, at least to yours truly was definitely the news that Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen would be leading his own TV series. The character was a hit with the ladies, among other viewers, and Gisondo is great at bringing levity to any project. Then news broke that Gorilla Grodd would be the main villain, and we’re apparently now at the point where DCU’s co-head Peter Safran is calling it “the Gorilla Grodd show.”

Most importantly, to be sure, Safran did indeed confirm the upcoming DCU series is not only in active development, but that it’s going into production sooner sooner rather than later. Here’s what he told entertainment reporter Good Nerd on X while on the red carpet for Supergirl’s premiere in Brazil:

We've talked about the Gorilla Grodd show, which we'll start shooting this year. That's big news by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that.

That is indeed big news, since it likely means the effects team has a rough-to-finalized idea of how Gorilla Grodd is going to be visually constructed, as well as potential ideas for the actor that will be playing the genius-level villain. So realistically speaking, we can likely expect to hear some casting news for this project. in the coming months. But I still have some big questions that need answers.

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Are We Really Going To Get A Whole Series About A Flash Villain Without The Flash?

If this reverts back to being "A Jimmy Olsen show where Grodd is a key villain," that doesn't necessarily require the presence of the antagonist's main nemesis, The Flash. But if everybody beyond Safran also starts attributing it more to the gorilla than the humans, then there's a certain expectation that needs to be met where speedsters are concerned.

I know that Flash and Grodd. aren't wholly exclusive foes or anything, and even the Arrowverse's solid-looking version made appearances on Legends of Tomorrow outside of the Barry Allen-centered series. And it's not quite on the same level as having Reverse-Flash as the HBO show's baddie. Still, I can't imagine we'll get a whole series partially fixating on Grodd without a single mention of any Speed Force users.

How Much Jimmy Olsen Are We Getting If Safran Is Referring To It By Grodd's Name?

This could just be the simple issue of Peter Safran loving Gorilla Grodd so much, and thinking that the massive rogue is a better sell for the new series than Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen. Or on the flip side, maybe Gisondo's involvement in the series went public ahead of time, and fans like me started thinking about it as Jimmy's show instead of being about Grodd.

Whatever the case, I still want to know just how much Jimmy Olsen investigating and picture-taking we'll see in the new series. Really, whether or not he'll actually be part of the focus, and not just one piece in a bigger-than-expected story. No complaints if that's the case, mind you. I just need to get my Jim-mometer expectations settled.

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If Grodd's Show Has Non-Flash Heroes, Does That Mean Surprise DCU Cameos In Clayface And More?

I'm going to assume that Gorilla Grodd's machinations in this new HBO series won't be thwarted entirely by powerless humans like Jimmy Olsen. If I also assume that Jimmy isn't going to suddenly gain powers, combined with the presumption that The Flash won't be around, that almost necessarily means that another DC superhero will join the cause to take down any and all evil-mongering primates threatening Metropolis and elsewhere.

Let's stretch that idea out further, as if it's made of wildly malleable materials. Could that mean that the upcoming DCU movie Clayface, which reportedly won't introduce the non-Pattinson Batman, will bring in another Gotham City-related hero instead? Or even one outside of the G.C.? How wild would it be if Clayface's horrors were stopped by The Flash? Not that I expect that at all, but I do hope someone from the extended Bat-family gets utilized there.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait until those questions are all answered to get more DCU action on HBO Max, as Lanterns' premiere is imminent, and its constructs will start forming on August 16, 2026.