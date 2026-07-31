Tom Selleck Took A Big Pay Cut To Try And Keep Blue Bloods From Getting Dropped

Being a part of a TV series with a 14-season run is a rare feat, but even then, Tom Selleck wasn’t ready to let go of his CBS drama Blue Bloods. Over nearly 300 episodes, the story followed the professional and personal lives of the Reagans, a family in New York who were all working in different positions of law enforcement together to solve crimes and protect the city from danger. It was hugely popular among viewers, and the cast was on board to return, but ultimately the series ended in 2024.