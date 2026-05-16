Lanterns Showrunner Responds To Backlash About The Show's Footage Not Having Any Green
Lanterns literally took the "Green" out of Green Lantern.
Superhero fans, there’s an exciting series on the 2026 TV schedule called Lanterns. In a landscape where comic book movies and TV shows have crowded the market in recent years, it makes sense that HBO would go an unexpected route with its Green Lanterns series and frame it as a cop show. However, fans have been showing early disappointment over the route it's going, and specifically the lack of green.
A couple of months ago, the first look at Lanterns dropped, and there’s something fans noticed right away. There’s a startling lack of green. Now Lanterns’ showrunner Chris Mundy has commented on the popular gripe, saying this:
Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, a legendary Green Lantern who is approaching retirement, and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, the Corps’ newest recruit. You can check out the first trailer below:
Previously, Chris Mundy has said that they wanted to lean into HBO’s “incredibly rich history of Sunday night shows” by giving fans a “real, layered drama” on top of very much incorporating the rich mythology that comes with the Green Lantern comics. In his latest comments with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner also said this about the trailer backlash:
Another aspect of the controversy around Lanterns came when executive producer Damon Lindelof said the show was called Lanterns because they “all agreed that the ‘Green’ was stupid.” This led comic book writer Grant Morrison to comment, asking, “Why does a writer attach himself to this kind of narrative if he thinks it’s fundamentally ‘stupid’?”
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
HBO Max is the home of all your favorite DC movies and TV shows. If you want to tune in to Lanterns this summer, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
When it comes to Lanterns not having enough green, there’s an element of trailers where they don’t want to give it all away in the marketing. Per Mundy, the visual effects in Lanterns are on the “medium-to-low side” of things, but there’s “plenty in it” to look forward to, including instances of the characters going off planet and getting to “conjure anything from the ring.”
Lanterns may not give audiences what you’d entirely expect from a superhero series, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see how it balances a more grounded murder investigation with the more sci-fi elements of what makes Green Lantern, Green Lantern. Anyway, Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 16.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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