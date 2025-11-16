DC’s James Gunn Seemingly Confirms Those Jimmy Olsen TV Show Reports, But There’s One Detail He Says Is Inaccurate

As it’s gone in many previous years, the 2025 TV schedule has suffered from an unforgivable lack of Skylar Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, but fans can finally feel optimistic about that small-screen affliction going away in the near future. Recent reports seemed to confirm the planned existence of the dutiful photographer’s rumored upcoming DC TV shows, and now James Gunn himself as addressed it. At least sort of, in a Mirror Master-ish reverse-admission kind of way.

With the latest update pointing at American Vandal’s Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda being tapped as showrunners for an as-yet-untitled series centering on Superman’s pal James Bartholomew Jimberly "Jimmy" Olsen, initially without any official blessings from DCU co-head James Gunn. Much rejoicing has since spread, particularly in my own household, and such behavior can presumably continue unabated now that Gunn has weighed in on the matter to debunk one outlet’s claim about the project’s title.

In a Threads response to Deadline’s report calling the true crime series DC Crime, the filmmaker said:

Just FYI there has never been a project titled "DC Crime" in development, not even as a working title. I don't know where that came from but it's weird. . . . And no that doesn't mean all of the rest of the story is false.

Hope no impulsive fans had already rushed out and secured "DC Crime" face tattoos in anticipation for the project. But anyone who did should certainly show that shit off.

In any case, though James Gunn's post doesn't directly shed light on any other details, he thankfully threw fans a Krypto-approved bone with the implication that many or even most of the other tidbits about Jimmy Olsen's new show are on the money. (And if there's anything the Olsen family knows about, it's money. Amirite, Julian?)

DC Crime isn't necessarily the weirdest title for one of the company's genre-specific comic book series or anthologies, but it wouldn't be a very descriptive moniker for a TV show based on a beloved character portrayed by one of the funniest stars from Santa Clarita Diet and The Righteous Gemstones. Sure, crime is part of the story, but that's the case with every single other superhero and action movie or TV series that also isn't named DC Crime.

Gunn followed up to explain why he was only commenting on it well after the news has spread around, saying:

The story is from five days ago and I've had a few people come up to me IRL and say, 'I can't wait for DC Crime!' I was confused to say the least!

Let's see if James Gunn will also debunk any other non-accurate titles for Jimbone's DCU TV debut.

DC Newsroom

DC Redhead

DC Felonies Only

Superman Presents: Jimmy Olsen's Crimetime Power Hour

David Corenswet's Pal Skylar Gisondo Is Jimmy Olsen

Jimmy Jimmy Bo Bimmy Bananafanna Fo Fimmy Jimmy

I Spy Something Jimmy

Oh Shit Y'all, It's Jimmy Olsen!

Until I know that this supposedly in-development project also doesn't have any of the above titles, I may sleep less soundly tonight. But it could somehow exist without a name, and my excitement levels would still reach all the way to the general distance that Krypton was from Earth.

For now, Skylar Gisondo's Jimmicles can be seen in Superman, currently available to stream via HBO Max subscription.