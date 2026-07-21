Clayface's DCU Timeline Is Now Confirmed, And I'm So Excited Hearing About Our First Look At Gotham City

Few upcoming horror movies have my attention perked quite like DC Studios’ first official horror movie, the James Watkins-directed Clayface. Even if we didn’t learn anything else about it prior to its October release, I would still be first in line to watch the upcoming DCU release with glee to spare. But that’s thankfully not the case, as the cast and creative team have shared new details about where Matt Hagen’s story fits in the overall timeline, and what to expect from this new Gotham City.

With several months to go before we get to see Tom Rhys Harries take shape in the 2026 movie release, EW spoke with the actor, DCU co-head Peter Safran, James Watkins and more about what to expect (lots of body horror) and what not to expect (Batman). James Gunn’s partner in crime(fighting storytelling) finally confirmed the biggest question that we’ve had since Clayface’s first teaser trailer dropped.

Where Does The Clayface Movie Fit In The DCU Timeline?

Peter Safran confirmed that there won't be any complicated scenarios involved here, and that everything we're seeing play out in Clayface takes place prior to the events of Creature Commandos Season 1. So does that mean the live-action character we'll see is the same entity crushing out in the HBO Max animated series? According to Safran:

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Yes, it is the same Clayface.

It's a strange and potentially tricky line for DCU characters to exist in such a way across both live-action and animation, but I suppose so long as no one expects to see Frankenstein or G.I. Robot in the movie, there's not that much room to get it wrong.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I can't wait to see if the Clayface movie features any easter eggs that are relevant solely for fans who watched Creature Commandos. James Watkins confirmed that there will be plenty of nods to DC characters and lore, even if it's all meant to be background fun.

Watkins also points out that even though this Matt Hagen is the same one that Alan Tudy voices in the streaming series, and who totally survived the Season 1 finale, the creative team "pinched elements from all over the place" by way of inspiration. Plus, screenwriter Mike Flanagan has talked about the villain's introduction on Batman: The Animated Series as being a huge influence.

James Watkins Talks Bringing A New Gotham City To Audiences

One of the strangest things about Clayface being the third live-action DCU movie is that it will be responsible for introducing viewers to the latest version of Gotham City, one of the most iconic fictional locations of all time. And we'll get to walk down its streets and explore its seediness long before we're introduced to the DCU's Bruce Wayne and Batman. As such, the pressure is on.

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James Watkins said he and James Gunn had ideas for where they wanted to bring focus to the well-established setting, saying:

James and I wanted to create a Gotham that had a certain impressiveness and corruption to it and dirt to it, but also wasn’t murky. I like to have some color in the film and in the universe. . . . That kind of orange sodium vapor-type light that creates a real atmosphere.

Just going from the teaser alone, I can think of several shots lit by tungsten bulbs, which can instantly make a shot feel like it's in the middle of downtown. And when it comes to perhaps more recognizable parts of the city that high-profile characters may inhabit, Watkins made sure to pepper them in a way that won't ruin the narrative immersion. As he put it:

There are little Easter eggs for those really in the know,” Watkins says, “but they’re very light sprinklings, whether it’s name references or occasional background references or visual illusions. If you didn’t know this world, you wouldn’t spot them — and they’re not there to pull people out [of the story].

I cannot wait to visit, and I hope nobody will be offended if I don't choose to move to Gotham City permanently. Too rich for my blood.

Clayface is set to hit theaters on October 23, and I am really hoping that it exceeds all expectations in light of Supergirl's box office woes. Not because I'm worried about the DCU, which Safran confirmed isn't in trouble, but because I want DC Studios, Marvel and others to recognize that embracing horror is a great way to tell new stories while also saving a few dollars.