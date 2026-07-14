Blue Beetle Is (Reportedly) Returning In Man Of Tomorrow, And I Have A Big Question About His DCU Debut

Updates on the status of Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle have been few and far between over the last few years. While the character’s 2023 solo film was technically established as part of the DCEU continuity, DC Studios head James Gunn referred to the young do-gooder as the first hero of his DCU. Well, it would seem Jaime Reyes’ debut in the franchise is a go, as a report claims he’s returning in Man of Tomorrow. With that, I now have a big question about his inclusion in the team-up flick.

Blue Beetle’s Big-Screen Returns Seems To Be Set

News of Blue Beetle’s inclusion in Man of Tomorrow came down the pipeline on Tuesday, with TheWrap learning of his involvement from its sources. Around the same time, there were also reports that Maridueña was spotted on the set of the Gunn-directed film, which has been in production in Georgia. His reemergence is sure to excite fans of the character, including myself. As of this writing, no one from DC Studios has provided confirmation on Maridueña’s casting.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle sees recent college graduate Jaime have his world turned upside down after he encounters and merges with the alien Scarab. Reyes eventually uses his newfound abilities to challenge the machinations of business magnate Victoria Kord and defend his family and community in the process. Beetle received mostly positive reviews, though it only grossed a little over $130 million worldwide against a production budget between $104 and $125 million.

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James Gunn subsequently teased Beetle’s return, though he wouldn’t specifically say when or how he’d return. Interestingly enough, it was reported in 2024 that the character’s story would continue in an animated series set after the events of the movie, with the actors reprising their roles. There haven’t been any further developments on that front, but I think it’s fitting that Jaime would appear in Man of Tomorrow, especially given the apparent scale of that story. Nonetheless, there’s still something that needs to be considered.

I Have One Major Question About Blue Beetle’s DCU Appearance

While I am pumped about Jaime being back in the fold, this news does give me pause. The main question I have is whether or not his solo movie will remain canon now that Reyes is being ushered into a new continuity. James Gunn previously talked about canon, explaining that some DCEU moments would remain absolute while others would be ignored. This principle prominently came into play with Peacemaker Season 2, as some events from the DCEU-set first season remained intact, while others were altered to fit into the DCU.