I Did A Deep Dive Into The White Lotus’ Greg Hunt After He Turned Up In Season 3, And I Have Some Thoughts About Where The Show Is Heading

Some spoilers for both the former Season 2 and Season 3 of The White Lotus can be found in this article. Don't say I didn't warn ya! (But also totally catch up!)

Ever since the premiere episode for The White Lotus Season 3 arrived on the 2025 TV schedule this past weekend, there’s been one moment that's been sticking in my brain: The return of Jon Grie’s Greg Hunt. I’ll be honest, for a moment I actually didn’t clock that he was the husband of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya (especially since Season 2 aired way back in 2022), but once I did, I decided it was necessary for me to do a little digging into the character’s history so far. And I’m happy I did, because it has already led me to draw a number of conclusions and hopes for the new season.

When Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya died during Season 2 of The White Lotus, we filed it under the most shocking TV deaths of the year. Time has passed, but I still can’t believe creator Mike White had the guts to kill such a standout character! It was seriously an impressive move. While I’m already missing Tanya, I do think the return of Greg could lead to some needed closure from Season 2. Let’s talk about it.

When I Looked Back At His Season 1 Introduction, Greg Was Shady From The Beginning

So, for a bit of a refresher, Jon Gries’ Greg Hunt first showed up in The White Lotus in Season 1, Episode 4 at the Maui resort where Tanya has gone to spread her mother’s ashes in the ocean. They first meet when Greg is trying to use his key to get into a room and it isn’t working. Tanya arrives at the door, where she lets him know that he’s trying to get into her room, rather than his. While it may have looked like a meet cute at the time, when I rewatched the scene years later, I could easily see how it might have been a setup to meet Tanya and start a connection for conning purposes.

Not long after their first meeting, he asks her out to dinner, and Tanya cancels a dinner she had set up with Belinda in order to meet with him. Once they do go to dinner together, Greg is rather awkward, and doesn’t seem deeply interested in her. The pair do end up hitting it off. Tanya is an easy target because she’s very needy and seems to be especially sad after her mother’s passing. Right before the vacation ends, he tells Tanya he has some health issues and could suddenly “drop dead.”

What I found particularly interesting is how Tanya tells Greg she’s had “every kind of treatment” over the years and “death is the last immersive experience I haven’t tried.” Now that I know that Tanya had a hit on her head, and Greg was involved, I wonder if he took that as an invitation to off her for some extra cash?

He Definitely Hired The Murderous Gays To Kill Tanya In Season 2

That brings us to Season 2, when we catch back up with Tanya and Greg after they have gotten married and things are obviously strained between them during a trip to Sicily. Right off the bat, Greg is very annoyed that Tanya’s assistant, Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia, has accompanied them on the trip, and he also seems extremely unhappy within their marriage. He also often tucks himself away for frequent secret phone calls, where he even utters something to the likes of “she doesn’t suspect a thing.” Then, unexpectedly he says he needs to fly back to Colorado in order to take care of business as she’s being wined and dined by a group of fancy gay men.

That leads us to the viral moment where Tanya realizes “these gays are trying to murder me” while on a yacht with them, and where she ultimately does die. This happens not long after she sees a photo of a younger Greg alongside the lead gay, Quentin. Portia also calls her right before to suggest she thinks something bad is about to go down. Tanya puts two and two together regarding how she’d need to die in order for him to get her money, and he did “insist” they come to Sicily.

I’m Worried About Belinda And Chloe, But I Think There Could Be A Twist

Now that we know that Greg is part of Season 3, and Belinda is there too , it feels like there’s only a matter of time before some dots are connected. For now, we know that Greg is traveling with a new significant other in Charlotte Le Bon’s Chloe, who bonds with Aimee Lou Wood over having grumpy, rich, balding boyfriends. Considering Greg can afford a stay in Thailand at another White Lotus resort, and not behind bars or in a meat-grinding machine, as Coolidge hopes for the character , it can be assumed he got away with it.

What I am wondering is if Chloe is another “mark” for Greg, or if he’s really with someone he likes this time. Plus, I could see the roles being reversed now that he’s stacked, and Chloe perhaps being the one who is dating for money. I do think this season has to end with Greg getting what he deserves! Or, at least I hope it does.

And, I Wonder If Season 3 Will Tie Up Another Season 2 Loose End

During my Greg deep dive, I was also reminded about a major loose end in Season 2 that the series left us with last time around. Tanya’s assistant Portia was very much someone who had a feeling Tanya would die, and she very much did. So, did Greg know Portia was on to him? Did she go to the police about it? I have to wonder if Season 3 will get into this at all, because it would be a missed opportunity if it didn’t play any role (in my opinion).

Season 3 starts with the tease of some kind of gunfire occurring, and I certainly wonder if Greg will have anything to do with it! We’ll see as the show continues to unfold on HBO and Max on Sundays.