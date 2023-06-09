Jennifer Coolidge Knows Exactly What She'd Like To See Happen To Her Smarmy White Lotus Husband

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers about the ending of The White Lotus Season 2. If you have not yet seen the final episodes, proceed at your own risk!

At the end of The White Lotus Season 2, fans of the hit HBO series had to say goodbye to Tanya McQuoid-Hunt – the character falling off a boat and hitting her head before drowning – but there is one important loose thread that is still sticking around after her demise: what's going to happen to her husband, Greg Hunt? It is he who is technically responsibly for Tanya's death (even if the assassination he helped organize didn't go as planned), but we are presently unaware of any consequences he may ultimately face. It's a situation that will hopefully get some closure in The White Lotus Season 3... but while we wait to see what showrunner Mike White cooks up, Jennifer Coolidge has her own thoughts about what should happen to her on-screen hubby.

Variety has posted the transcript of a sit-down between Coolidge and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White (no relation to Mike White), and at the very end there is some discussion about Greg Hunt's fate. The actress doesn't specifically know what is going to happen in The White Lotus Season 3, but she is hoping that actor Jon Gries returns to play Greg again and that he meets a gnarly end:

My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg. I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.

Legally speaking, Greg Hunt probably deserves to be arrested and put in prison for life for organizing the death of Tanya, but there are probably a lot of White Lotus fans out there would would agree with Jennifer Coolidge and want to see Greg suffer a horrible and painful fate.

On The White Lotus, Tanya and Greg first met in Season 1 while both were vacationing in Hawaii, and they quickly fell for one another – despite Greg having long to live. By the time Season 2 catches up with the characters, they are married and it's clear that the romance is gone. Greg leaves midway through their Italian vacation together, and he secretly setts Tanya up to be "taken care of" by his former lover Quentin (Tom Holllander) and his friends so that he can steal all of her money.

While Jennifer Coolidge wants to see Jon Gries back on The White Lotus Season 3 as Greg, she has personal closure when it comes to the life of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. As she explained to Jeremy Allen White,

Mike was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons. But I also think Tanya’s a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, 'Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'... So I don’t know. But if Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.

Such violent imagery!

At present, not much is known about what fans can expect from The White Lotus Season 3, but it has been reported that Natasha Rothwell will reprise the role of Belinda Lindsey. The door is still wide open for other characters who could return, and we're still waiting to learn about what exotic location Mike White will pick for the setting. The show only got better from Season 1 to Season 2, so our expectations for what's to come are high.

While we wait for more updates about the future of The White Lotus, both previous seasons are available to stream in their entirety with a Max subscription.