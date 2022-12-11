The White Lotus Season 3: 5 Quick Things We Know About Next Installment Of The HBO Series

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of your next destination welcoming you to paradise.

That’s right, The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 3. After two crazy seasons, it’s no wonder that the show got picked up. While it originally started off as a miniseries, its success in 2021 ended with it getting a second season, and now, a third one is on the way, with plenty more hijinks to come.

But, who might be in this season? And when can we expect to even see it? For some of the questions that you might have about The White Lotus Season 3, here are five quick things we know to help you out.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The White Lotus Was Renewed For Season 3

Obviously, as reported above, The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline . This isn’t that surprising, as Season 2 of the show has been extremely popular for the platform since its premiere, and the renewal came not that long after the first two episodes aired for the second season. Deadline noted that the first episode scored 7.6 million viewers, and is one of the most-watched shows on HBO Max.

In the announcement for Season 3, creator Mike White talked about his excitement for continuing the story, and how eager he was to keep working with HBO:

There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.

The EVP of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, whom White mentioned in his thanks, also had words to say about the renewal, stating that she was “thrilled” to continue the series that is beloved by so many:

Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in Season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.

I don't know about you, but I'm already beyond excited!

(Image credit: HBO)

It Might Premiere In 2023 Or 2024

Obviously, Season 2 of The White Lotus was a part of the 2022 TV schedule , but we’re not entirely sure when the next season might premiere. However, we can say safely that it’ll probably either be on the 2023 TV premiere schedule , or in early 2024.

The reason I say that is that the turnover time between the last two seasons was only a year, and it seems that the show is relatively easier to film than other big HBO shows that take years to come out with new seasons (i.e. House of the Dragon Season 2 with all its ridiculous dragons to animate) . I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up getting a premiere date at some point early next year.

If not in 2023, then 2024 is a very safe bet, in my opinion.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Next Season Might End Up Going To Another Continent

When Season 2 premiered (and before Season 3 was even ordered), Mike White was quick to comment on what Season 3 could entail. As the Deadline article above stated, it will take place in a new locale, but in a different article from the outlet, White talked about possibly moving to another continent again – maybe even Asia:

We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race. But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.

I mean, could you imagine a group of these intense personalities in Asia trying to maybe eat sushi for the first time with chopsticks? Oh God, that would be something else. But we’ll just have to wait and see.

The first season of the show took place in Hawaii, and the second season was set in Italy (Sicily to be exact), so it would make sense for the show to travel. Where exactly they might go is unclear, however.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Mike White Is Open To Working With Jennifer Coolidge Again On Season 3

Jennifer Coolidge is, hands down, one of the best parts of The White Lotus because her character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, is so unhinged in the best way that she just makes the show all the better.

There’s a reason why Coolidge ended up winning a Primetime Emmy for her performance in the first season – and I would not be surprised if she ended up getting a nomination for the second season, as well. She’s just a great actress all around and delivers funny moments that have you holding your side in laughter.

Mike White is also keen to work with her again, as her character is one of the few that has appeared in both seasons – and is beloved by fans:

Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.

Jennifer Coolidge in Japan, for example, is something I need to see. Mike White, make this a reality, I would die, literally. My obituary would say “killed by Jennifer Coolidge playing Tanya in Japan in The White Lotus.”

(Image credit: HBO Max)

But The Rest Of The Cast Will Be New, As Usual

However, even if we do love Coolidge in her role, the whole point about The White Lotus is its rotating cast, and the Deadline article about the renewal confirmed that we will be getting new characters/cast members.

The White Lotus Season 1 cast was full of great stars, and so was The White Lotus Season 2 cast , with all of them truly blowing it out of the water. So, for an anthology series, this has been going great. Maybe we could even see some previous characters return .

My only request would, again, be to keep Coolidge, since she’s just amazing, but I am always down for a fun time no matter who is at the latest White Lotus resort.

What are you looking forward to the most with The White Lotus Season 3? I know, it’s going to be a long time before we get it, but if I can be patient, so can you. We have to plan our next vacation, friends.