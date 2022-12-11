The White Lotus Season 3: 5 Quick Things We Know About Next Installment Of The HBO Series
The White Lotus welcomes you for a third trip.
Do you hear that? It’s the sound of your next destination welcoming you to paradise.
That’s right, The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 3. After two crazy seasons, it’s no wonder that the show got picked up. While it originally started off as a miniseries, its success in 2021 ended with it getting a second season, and now, a third one is on the way, with plenty more hijinks to come.
But, who might be in this season? And when can we expect to even see it? For some of the questions that you might have about The White Lotus Season 3, here are five quick things we know to help you out.
The White Lotus Was Renewed For Season 3
Obviously, as reported above, The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline. This isn’t that surprising, as Season 2 of the show has been extremely popular for the platform since its premiere, and the renewal came not that long after the first two episodes aired for the second season. Deadline noted that the first episode scored 7.6 million viewers, and is one of the most-watched shows on HBO Max.
In the announcement for Season 3, creator Mike White talked about his excitement for continuing the story, and how eager he was to keep working with HBO:
The EVP of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, whom White mentioned in his thanks, also had words to say about the renewal, stating that she was “thrilled” to continue the series that is beloved by so many:
I don't know about you, but I'm already beyond excited!
It Might Premiere In 2023 Or 2024
Obviously, Season 2 of The White Lotus was a part of the 2022 TV schedule, but we’re not entirely sure when the next season might premiere. However, we can say safely that it’ll probably either be on the 2023 TV premiere schedule, or in early 2024.
The reason I say that is that the turnover time between the last two seasons was only a year, and it seems that the show is relatively easier to film than other big HBO shows that take years to come out with new seasons (i.e. House of the Dragon Season 2 with all its ridiculous dragons to animate). I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up getting a premiere date at some point early next year.
If not in 2023, then 2024 is a very safe bet, in my opinion.
The Next Season Might End Up Going To Another Continent
When Season 2 premiered (and before Season 3 was even ordered), Mike White was quick to comment on what Season 3 could entail. As the Deadline article above stated, it will take place in a new locale, but in a different article from the outlet, White talked about possibly moving to another continent again – maybe even Asia:
I mean, could you imagine a group of these intense personalities in Asia trying to maybe eat sushi for the first time with chopsticks? Oh God, that would be something else. But we’ll just have to wait and see.
The first season of the show took place in Hawaii, and the second season was set in Italy (Sicily to be exact), so it would make sense for the show to travel. Where exactly they might go is unclear, however.
Mike White Is Open To Working With Jennifer Coolidge Again On Season 3
Jennifer Coolidge is, hands down, one of the best parts of The White Lotus because her character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, is so unhinged in the best way that she just makes the show all the better.
There’s a reason why Coolidge ended up winning a Primetime Emmy for her performance in the first season – and I would not be surprised if she ended up getting a nomination for the second season, as well. She’s just a great actress all around and delivers funny moments that have you holding your side in laughter.
Mike White is also keen to work with her again, as her character is one of the few that has appeared in both seasons – and is beloved by fans:
Jennifer Coolidge in Japan, for example, is something I need to see. Mike White, make this a reality, I would die, literally. My obituary would say “killed by Jennifer Coolidge playing Tanya in Japan in The White Lotus.”
But The Rest Of The Cast Will Be New, As Usual
However, even if we do love Coolidge in her role, the whole point about The White Lotus is its rotating cast, and the Deadline article about the renewal confirmed that we will be getting new characters/cast members.
The White Lotus Season 1 cast was full of great stars, and so was The White Lotus Season 2 cast, with all of them truly blowing it out of the water. So, for an anthology series, this has been going great. Maybe we could even see some previous characters return.
My only request would, again, be to keep Coolidge, since she’s just amazing, but I am always down for a fun time no matter who is at the latest White Lotus resort.
What are you looking forward to the most with The White Lotus Season 3? I know, it’s going to be a long time before we get it, but if I can be patient, so can you. We have to plan our next vacation, friends.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Big nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire. Will forever hate season eight. Superhero and horror geek. And please don't debate me on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.