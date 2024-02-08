White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge Admits She’s ‘Jealous’ About Season 3 After Tanya’s Death, And Same, Girl
Rest in presumably pensiveness, Tanya.
When The White Lotus Season 3 hits HBO with a mysterious murder or two — which won’t be until 2025 sadly — it will introduce a mostly new cast with at least one returning star in the form of Natasha Rothwell. One star whose return is 99% impossible would be Jennifer Coolidge, whose boozy talker Tanya faced a fatal plunge in the question-provoking Season 2 finale. And it sounds like the actress is rather amusingly displeased with being removed from creator Mike White’s vision.
Speaking with Today about her new Discover ad that will be airing during the Super Bowl, the Best In Show vet got comedically candid when addressing the fact that she’s not currently filming for Season 3 with the rest of the cast. In her words:
Though I’m sure it’s nice to not get called in for costume fittings, Jennifer Coolidge was one of the best-dressed actors in all of TV throughout 2022, with Tanya rocking a seemingly endless line of brightly colored dresses and accessories. (Rewatch them all with a Max subscription.) So for all that trying out clothes sucks, there’s hopefully a certain amount of joy to be had in looking like a million dollars in the million-dollar settings The White Lotus frequents.
Beyond the costuming, Coolidge is understandably jealous of all the stars who have been aligned for the third season, which is shifting to Thailand this time around. The cast that she’s envious of includes such stars as Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Michelle Monaghan, to name a few. It also includes Parker Posey, Coolidge’s occasional co-star from various Christopher Guest movies. It’s a shame we won’t get to see that connection on the small screen.
But could we? For all that it seems clear as crystal that Tanya isn’t willing or able to make it to this particular resort, fans apparently still think it’s a possibility, and are quick to ask her if it’s happening. Here’s how she put it:
I guess I get why people keep asking, when she’s saying things like “I think I’m dead,” which is a soft-shoed indicator that Mike White never wrote “Tanya is deceased” or anything so straightforward in the Season 2 finale script. (That, or Jennifer Coolidge just skipped that part.) But even if that ending was all a ruse, and Tanya miraculously survived that ordeal, surely she wouldn’t make another White Lotus hotel one of her next vacation spots, right?
The first two seasons of The White Lotus are streaming on Max, with hopefully more news coming soon about the third season.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley