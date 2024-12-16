The White Lotus Revealed Why That Key Season 1 Character Is In Thailand For Season 3, And It's The Answer I Was Hoping For

One of the most-anticipated shows on the 2025 TV schedule just dropped its first trailer, and I'm already thrilled. The White Lotus Season 3 is on the way, and once again, we'll see a bunch of incredibly wealthy people vacation abroad at a resort chain that has to be under some sort of investigation for the number of issues that crop up at its locations.

As usual, the cast of The White Lotus is fantastic, but there's one returning character from Season 1 that I'm most excited to see. The HBO series (which fans can stream with a Max subscription) once again brought back a familiar face from the show's past, but I think this may be their best callback yet, with no shade thrown at Jennifer Coolidge.

(Image credit: HBO)

Why Natasha Rothwell's Belinda Lindsey Is In The White Lotus Season 3

Natasha Rothwell's Belinda Lindsey is back in The White Lotus Season 3 after not appearing in the second season. For those who don't remember her, she was the spa manager trying to get Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid to fund the idea for her own wellness spa, but the plans were derailed when Tanya met Greg. Tanya ends up gifting Belinda a sum of cash, but because she trashes her business proposal, I would assume it's not enough to open up her own place.

I would back that up by saying that it's apparent in the trailer for The White Lotus Season 3 that Belinda is still on the luxury destination's payroll, as she mentions being a part of the exchange program. We see her observing and receiving spa treatment in the trailer, so it seems she's learning new techniques she can use upon returning to Maui.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Why I'm Thrilled To Have Belinda In The White Lotus Season 3

My favorite characters in The White Lotus are often the ones outside of the wealthy and problematic elitists who attend the resort. I take much more interest in the resort employees who have learned to serve them with a smile, and Belinda was one of the best to do it in the franchise. We need a down-to-earth perspective in this bigger and better season, and she's the perfect character to provide it.

Plus, I have to imagine Belinda's return will inevitably lead to her learning of or talking about the death of Tanya. The White Lotus Season 3 might suffer from killing off its biggest character, especially when Jennifer Coolidge was jealous she wasn't a part of the new season. Bringing back Belinda and having her talk about or learn of Tanya's death would be a great way to honor the character, even if she's no longer a part of the story.

Check out the full trailer below!

The White Lotus Season 3 will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 16th. I'm already counting down the days because this trailer has me so excited for the new season that I can hardly stand it.