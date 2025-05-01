'No Ma'am, No Sir': The White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell Shares Her Reaction To Belinda Taking The Money And Rejecting Pornchai At The End Of Season 3 (And I Think She's Right On The Money)
Justice for Belinda.
HBO is known or its wildly popular TV shows, and Mike White's The White Lotus is one recent example. The dark comedy, which is streaming with a Max subscription, recently ended its third season, with fans having a strong reaction to the finale. The Season 3 White Lotus cast brought back Natasha Rothwell, who got honest about Belinda's fate at the end of the story.
While latecomers figure out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, hardcore fans like myself are still dissecting and discussing the way it ended. In it we saw Belinda get her happy ending with Greg's money, with both she and her son Zion surviving the shooting in the Thailand resort. Some fans were bummed that she abandoned plans to work with Pornchai, but Rothwell spoke to People and stood up for her character. In the actress' words:
Honestly, good for her. While Belinda might have enjoyed her tryst with Pornchai, it's probably for the best that she put herself first. That includes getting out of Thailand with Greg's money and finally starting her own business in the states. But that also meant that she had to reject Pornchai, both personally and professionally.
The Season 3 White Lotus finale saw Belinda in some ways mirror what Tanya did to her in Season 1. After getting Pornchai's hopes up that they might open a clinic together in Thailand, she ultimately went with a more enticing option. Namely $5 million dollars, which is a world-changing amount of hush money.
Fans are wondering how Belinda might change with this money, and Natasha Rothwell addressed whether or not she might become a bad person. In her words:
Consequences don't seem totally out of the question, as we already know that Greg is shady and capable of arranging Tanya's murder. I have to assume that he'd be able to track down Belinda in the states. What's more, she could still end up. being a witness for Italian police who are trying to figure out how Jennifer Coolidge's heiress died. While speaking with People, Rothwell mused about her character's future might hold:
It seems unlikely that Belinda would logistically return to another White Lotus location in order to appear in a future season, so we might not ever see Rothwell back in the Emmy-winning series.
All three season of The White Lotus are streaming now on Max. Hopefully information about the next chapter comes sooner rather than later.
