Despite Renewal, A Great Stephen King TV Series Is No Longer Getting A Season 2

If you're a Stephen King fan who has asked yourself, "What's going on with Chapelwaite Season 2?" in the last year, you're not alone. The first season of the horror show starring Adrian Brody aired on EPIX in the summer of 2021, and the network delivered a greenlight for a second season in February 2022... but we've heard practically nothing about it since then. Sadly, we now have an answer as to why: it's not moving forward.

Jason Filardi, who developed Chapelwaite for television alongside his brother Peter Filardi, has posted on his personal Twitter account that Chapelwaite Season 2 in the works. Offering gratitude to the show's audience, he writes,

I'm afraid Captain Boone's story ends on that beach of weathered, Maine sand. There will be no season 2. Thank you to all the Chapelwaite fans! #Chapelwaite

Chapelwaite Season 1 is an adaptation and expansion of the Stephen King short story "Jerusalem's Lot" (the title change being a result of Gary Dauberman's upcoming Salem's Lot movie) and, unlike the vast majority of King's fiction, is set outside of the 20th/21st centuries. Set in 1850, the show follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) and his children (Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus, Ian Ho) as they move from a life at sea into the town of Preacher's Corners, Maine following the death of Charles' wife. They move into the family's ancestral home – a house called Chapelwaite – and they discover that there is a dark history attached to the residence that is connected to a horrible local plague.

The 10-episode first season also starred Emily Hampshire, Eric Peterson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Julian Richings, and Steven McCarthy. During the show, Stephen King delivered high praise for it, calling it "Balls-to-the-wall gothic horror" and "all thriller, no filler." It is most definitely not a show for the faint of heart or those who don't like the genre. There is some seriously gross stuff happening involving worms as well as a terrifying baby.

This new development can be seen as both bad and good news from the perspective of a Stephen King fan. Chapelwaite exists as both one of the better small screen King adaptations and one of the best adaptations of a King short story (a historically difficult venture), and it's a shame that a Season 2 won't be developed to bring more attention to it. That being said, Season 1 ends with a satisfying enough conclusion to the story (which I won't spoil here), and it doesn't leave audiences with an overwhelming number of unanswered questions.

If you're now curious about Chapelwaite (and you should be), you can watch the show with an MGM+ subscription – which you can get right from the source or via a subscription from Amazon, Roku, or YouTube.