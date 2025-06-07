‘Why Was Wheel Of Time Canceled?' The Creator Speaks Out In Heartbreaking Message To Fans As Internet Grumbles Continue
Some things just don't make sense.
Amazon pulled the plug on yet another series, marking the end of fantasy show The Wheel of Time. News came at the end of May, just over a month after the Season 3 finale aired on the 2025 TV schedule. Fans didn’t seem surprised that Wheel of Time was canceled, but that isn’t stopping some from grumbling over it. Now, the creator is speaking out about this series coming to a close with a heartbreaking message to fans.
Rafe Judkins, who also served as showrunner and executive producer, took to Instagram to share a lengthy message regarding Wheel of Time’s cancellation, admitting he’s been constantly asked why the show was axed. He admitted he didn’t know. And then, he praised the cast and crew, reflecting on the show’s short but impactful run that included appearing in the Nielsen Top 10 for nearly 20 weeks:
The Wheel of Time cast is made up of a pretty big ensemble that includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden and Josha Stradowski, to name a few. They were an impressive bunch, and it's a bummer they won't get to continue telling this story.
Additionally, Judkins praised how great the book series by Robert Jordan is, and how carefully they explored the fantasy adaptation. It’s another reason why The Wheel of Time’s cancellation is heartbreaking, since fans of the books know there was a lot more story to tell. As Judkins put it, it’s a "devastating blow":
While it’s tough regardless whenever a show gets canceled, it’s even worse when it’s an adaptation, and you know there is so much source material just waiting to be used. And with only three seasons, it feels like we've barely scratched the surface.
However, Judkins still believes in The Wheel of Time, and it's nice to see him keep hope alive. No matter how long it takes for it to come back to life in whatever form:
At the very least, fans can always keep up with the stories in the beloved book series, which is better than nothing, especially since Judkins doesn’t see it continuing on elsewhere.
All three seasons are also still streaming for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, and unless that changes in the near future, they shouldn’t be taken away. If anything, there are plenty of other fantasy franchises to watch that will surely keep people content, even if it’s not exactly the same. The Wheel of Time will live on with the series and the books, and here’s hoping that more will come from it in the future.
