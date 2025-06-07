‘Why Was Wheel Of Time Canceled?' The Creator Speaks Out In Heartbreaking Message To Fans As Internet Grumbles Continue

Amazon pulled the plug on yet another series, marking the end of fantasy show The Wheel of Time. News came at the end of May, just over a month after the Season 3 finale aired on the 2025 TV schedule. Fans didn’t seem surprised that Wheel of Time was canceled, but that isn’t stopping some from grumbling over it. Now, the creator is speaking out about this series coming to a close with a heartbreaking message to fans.

Rafe Judkins, who also served as showrunner and executive producer, took to Instagram to share a lengthy message regarding Wheel of Time’s cancellation, admitting he’s been constantly asked why the show was axed. He admitted he didn’t know. And then, he praised the cast and crew, reflecting on the show’s short but impactful run that included appearing in the Nielsen Top 10 for nearly 20 weeks:

I’ve been asked the same question many times in the last week – why was The Wheel of Time cancelled? And the truth is, I don’t know. I wish I could say something clear and tidy that explains to all those who love it why it’s coming to an end, but sadly, I can’t.

The Wheel of Time cast is made up of a pretty big ensemble that includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden and Josha Stradowski, to name a few. They were an impressive bunch, and it's a bummer they won't get to continue telling this story.

Additionally, Judkins praised how great the book series by Robert Jordan is, and how carefully they explored the fantasy adaptation. It’s another reason why The Wheel of Time’s cancellation is heartbreaking, since fans of the books know there was a lot more story to tell. As Judkins put it, it’s a "devastating blow":

One of my core goals in making this show, even from the earliest crafting of the pitch, has been to tell the whole story. Because the Wheel of Time books do what television has always done best – get better as they go. And as our actors and team came on board, they too could see the potential if we were allowed to finish this incredible story. We made many sacrifices, both personal and creative, along the way to get to that ending, so coming up short feels like a devastating blow for all of us.

While it’s tough regardless whenever a show gets canceled, it’s even worse when it’s an adaptation, and you know there is so much source material just waiting to be used. And with only three seasons, it feels like we've barely scratched the surface.

However, Judkins still believes in The Wheel of Time, and it's nice to see him keep hope alive. No matter how long it takes for it to come back to life in whatever form:

Much has been written about this larger trend in TV toward fewer seasons with less episodes and finding quicker ways to acquire additional streaming subscribers. But I genuinely believe that this goes against the fundamental strength of television – long-form storytelling. It is an art form, much like epic fantasy, which at its very best, gives people a place to go and spend time with the characters that they love year after year after year. And I believe there are executives, studios, and networks who know that. I believe that we will find our way through this current iteration of the industry and back to what we do best – bringing great characters into people’s living rooms and lives every week.

At the very least, fans can always keep up with the stories in the beloved book series, which is better than nothing, especially since Judkins doesn’t see it continuing on elsewhere.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All three seasons are also still streaming for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, and unless that changes in the near future, they shouldn’t be taken away. If anything, there are plenty of other fantasy franchises to watch that will surely keep people content, even if it’s not exactly the same. The Wheel of Time will live on with the series and the books, and here’s hoping that more will come from it in the future.