Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Making And Owning The Choice To Return To Daytime Talk Show During Strikes

Back in May, Drew Barrymore made the surprising, if understandable, choice to drop out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the WGA writers strike . It was unclear at the time what future plans would be for her highly popular daytime talker The Drew Barrymore Show , which had concluded its third season around two weeks before the strike began. Now, the Scream vet is surprising fans again by revealing she will indeed bring her chat show back for its fourth season despite the lack of strike resolution, and defended her stance online as being bigger than just herself.

Taking to Instagram to spread the word to her fans and followers, Barrymore first addressed and explained her prior MTV exit, and then shifted to talking about her own show. She began the IG post with the following:

I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.

While neither she nor CBS directly addressed the idea of going into the new season sans WGA writers among its staff, that’s been at the heart of concerns and complaints aimed in the direction of the network and the host herself. Many have shared the opinion online that the support she was so quick to show back in May had seemingly dissipated, though Barrymore herself does not subscribe to that line of thinking, drawing attention to the fact that her talk show employs many staffers who have nothing to do with the WGA.

She continued in her post, saying that this is indeed her decision, and not something she was pressured or talked into against her will, while also addressing the idea that The Drew Barrymore Show has existed almost entirely during problematic periods for society as a whole, not to mention the entertainment industry itself. Here's how she put it:

I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.

For all the big and hilarious segments where Drew Barrymore swooned over big stars like Ben Affleck, talked romantic relationships with Martha Stewart , talked celibacy with Andrew Garfield , and other celebrity-infused moments, the talk show has been just as successful and fun to watch when it’s completely free from movie and TV talk. It’s just as enjoyable to watch Barrymore talk about inspirational human interest stories, gab with her talented staff, and share household tips and tricks that make life easier. And it sounds like that’s the kind of content the show will be leaning into more when its syndicated return for Season 4 kicks off.

Here’s what CBS announced will be taking focus in the new episodes:

The Drew Barrymore Show returns for season four with a lineup of cutting-edge guests and key influencers and welcomes the newest Drew Crew member celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Appleton joins Drew's team of lifestyle experts, including Drew’s News Co-Anchor Ross Mathews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable living guru Danny Seo, who will continue to provide viewers with valuable tips and takeaway. The show will also introduce its new signature segment “Take Care Everywhere” with Drew and founder of The Menopause Bootcamp Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz tackling the tough questions many are too embarrassed to ask their own doctors. “The Drew Barrymore Show” will also continue to feature viewer favorite segments including Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew and Cookbook Club.

Drew Barrymore's post earned the support of many fans in the comments, though not everyone was so pleased to hear her explanation. Whatever others may think about it, The Drew Barrymore Show Season 4 will debut on Monday, September 18, so check your local listings to see where and at what time episodes will air.