DTF St. Louis Addressed My Biggest Carol Theory In Ep 5, But I Need Answers Before I Stop Suspecting Her

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the fifth episode of DTF St. Louis on HBO or via HBO Max subscription, so be warned!

I’m quite pleased that with each week that passes, DTF St. Louis has managed to address and downplay several of the criticisms I aimed at the first pair of episodes, and I’m now at the point where I can stop judging every single awkward conversation these characters have. I’m still paying attention to those convos, of course, but more so now to help figure out the core mystery at the endangered heart of this series and its central love triangle: who’s responsible for Floyd’s death?

I’m amending my previous mental phrasing of “Who Killed Floyd?” to allow for situations where the character’s death wasn’t the result of a premeditated and/or malicious act. In part because the title of the latest episode references a prescription drug that Floyd himself said could have adverse affects on his body; but also because I’m still not 100% convinced that only a single party was behind it all. But my money is still on Linda Cardellini’s Carol being the driving force, with "Amphezyne” seemingly addressing one of the biggest unexplored details regarding the character: her past.

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Carol Has A Prior Conviction On Her Record

Had Carol's prior arrest come up when the first or second episode hit the 2026 TV schedule, it might have already been glossed over as a somewhat insignificant detail by now, but completely different implications are in play with it surfacing in the back half of the season. I think it's even more interesting that it pops up in an episode that seems to erase all forms of jealousy-related guilt by revealing Floyd was aware of Carol and Clark's infidelity from the jump, and that him watching their sex acts from the hotel closet (the shocking ending from Episode 4) was consented to by all. He also knew Carol was bilking Clark for money.

For all that this new information could water down the suspicions I have about Carol, the arrest detail knocks all that water out of the equation. (Carol's "Can you talk louder?" behavior with the detectives is another bizarre red flag that cannot be explained away with the reveal of a hearing problem.) Unfortunately, any details related to Carol's legal troubles have been sealed away and are unavailable, which likely alludes to the severity of the crimes, or to someone of import also being involved that wouldn't want the news going public.

Obviously more info is needed, and I have all the faith that Joy Sunday's Jodie Plumb will get those redacted details out in the open posthaste, and that they'll have a major impact on how other characters (and viewers like me) see her. Sucks if she goes through all of this and the conviction is completely irrelevant.

My Ongoing Theory Is That Carol's Previous Relationship(s) Is Key To Understanding Her

The fact that audiences have learned next to nothing about Carol's prior relationship with Richard's father isn't the strangest thing, I suppose, if Richard's entire purpose in the story is just to earn Floyd more empathy points as a caring and non-judgmental stepfather. After all, we've probably seen more screentime between those two than between Richard and Carol. So is he really her biological son from a previous marriage, or are there even more complicated circumstances?

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The episode did feature Floyd telling Clark via sign language that her "first" husband was a real asshole, but she chided them for not speaking aloud before any further details could be unveiled. We don't even know for sure if she's only had one ex-hubby. I trust nothing and no one.

The storytelling side of me kinda enjoys viewing Carol as a Black Widow killer, silencing a string of husbands for their insurance money to bolster a life of luxury. But Carol's life isn't so luxurious, which is a big part of why she's a prominent suspect in the first place, since Floyd's life insurance payout will seemingly change her life for the better, assuming she gets it. As well, I can't see someone who's killed her exes being a ongoing listener of self-help audiobooks. She'd have already conquered a lot of that.

Plus, that scenario probably wouldn't end in her walking free post-murder conviction.

More Love For Linda Cardellini & Others I Love Seeing More Women In Their 50s In Great Roles Lately, And I Want To Highlight A Few

So unless that prior relationship involved her failed attempt at a Black Widow-esque murder, something else must have gone down, and I am purposefully connecting the dots between Carol's previous coupling and her arrest, even though the show hasn't made that entirely clear. (Yet.) It's gotta be all connected, right?

I don't have a slew of predictions about how the details Carol's sealed conviction could help to make her any less suspicious. As such, I can only believe that her past directly informs her current life, and that Floyd's tragic fate is connected to her life before he came around.

Here's what I don't necessarily want, however: Carol's ex being some kind of a jealous maniac who's been following Floyd with the intention of killing him. Although I guess if there's really smart stunt-casting, I'll buy anything.

With a unique talent of being able to infuriate certain St. Louis residents, DTF St. Louis airs new episodes Sunday. nights on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET.