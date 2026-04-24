The Pitt's Season 2 Finale Left Me With 3 Questions Season 3 Needs To Answer

Well, another shift in The Pitt is over, and we’ve clocked out for the season. However, I haven’t stopped thinking about the show since it closed out its second season on the 2026 TV schedule . In fact, there are three specific questions that I’ve been pondering for a while now that I need Season 3 to answer, so let’s break them down.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

What's Going On With Robby And Baby Jane Doe?

When The Pitt’s Season 2 finale ended, my first question was: Will Robby become a dad? He’d spoken about thinking he’d have kids by now, and he was very sweet with Baby Jane Doe at the end of the episode.

Well, the answer to that question is decidedly no, as the show’s creator R. Scott Gemmill told TV Line . However, he also explained that there might be more to explore with that baby:

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No. We joked about it — cutting to him on his motorcycle with the baby in a Baby Bjorn — but no. Whether we follow up with Baby Jane Doe remains to be seen, but he's got his hands full with his spirit quest.

Now, Robby’s reckless behavior with his motorcycle and his confrontations in Season 2 showed us that he might be thinking about suicide. It’s obvious he was not in a good place mentally this season, and it seemed like he might never return from his sabbatical. However, after that final interaction with the baby, it seemed like he figured out how to believe that life is worth living again.

So, the question now becomes: Will Baby Jane Doe stay in his life somehow, and how will this storyline (whether we see the baby again or not) impact him and his return to work in Season 3?

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Will Al-Hashimi Be Reported?

After a full season of wondering what Dr. Al-Hashimi was hiding, it’s revealed in the finale (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription ) that she has a history of seizures and that she had two during her shift in The Pitt. She tells Robby this information, and he freaks out, saying that she’s “not fully capable” of running the department, and she knows it. He also told her:

You’ve got until Monday to let the administration know, or I will.

Speaking about how Dr. Robby reacted to her medical condition, Sepideh Moafi, who plays Al-Hashimi, told TV Line :

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It's not like she's going against any rules. He can't take away her medical license, but he could argue that she's a direct threat, and that's at his discretion. So for him choosing that path feels pointed, it feels cruel.

That leaves me wondering if she’s been reported for this. We know she’s expected to be in Season 3, but the extent of her involvement is unknown. Hopefully, when we see her again, we’ll get a bit more clarity on what happened and how it impacted her role in the ED.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of The Pitt in full on HBO Max. Then, make sure to keep that subscription, becuase that's where Season 3 will eventually premiere.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Where Did Mohan Go?

A few weeks before The Pitt’s second season ended, it was revealed that Supriya Ganesh would not be back as Dr. Mohan in Season 3. Noah Wyle explained that this choice was made because it’s not realistic to keep the cast the same from season to season. ERs and teaching hospitals have high staff turnovers, therefore the show does too.

So, I started to wonder where Mohan will go after her time in Pittsburgh. In Season 2, there was talk about New Jersey (though that hope seemed dashed), and it was recommended that she look into geriatrics as a specialty. It turns out, when Season 3 returns, she won’t be in The Pitt because Gemmill said, “she’s just not working that day.”

While that technically answers my question, I need more than that. If Mohan isn’t returning after Season 3 either, I’d like an answer about what she did after her time in the emergency room. They gave us that with Dr. Collins this season, and Mohan deserves it next season, too.

Those are all the big questions I have going into Season 3 of The Pitt. Odds are it will premiere in early 2027, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to clock in for another shift. Hopefully, when it’s time to return to the ED, we get some answers.