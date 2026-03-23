DTF St. Louis' Fourth Episode Complicated My Theories About Jason Bateman And Linda Cardellini's Characters

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the fourth episode of DTF St. Louis on HBO or via HBO Max subscription, so be warned!

After three episodes of making me think some particularly harsh things about Jason Bateman’s hornball weatherman Clark and Linda Cardellini’s scheming umpire Carol, DTF St. Louis has delivered the expository life moments I needed for both of those characters to feel like real people, and not just plot advancers. In doing so, this fourth installment, titled "Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company," also potentially threw a wrench into the works of my going theory behind Floyd’s death.

In this case, however, I’m more than happy for my expectations to be upended, since it previously seemed like DTF St. Louis was heading for an overtly predictable outcome. Now, I’m no longer quite so sure how the narrative will end, though my predictions are slightly darker now than they were before this ep hit the 2026 TV schedule.

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Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the fourth episode of DTF St. Louis on HBO or via HBO Max subscription, so be warned!

After three episodes of making me think some particularly harsh things about Jason Bateman’s hornball weatherman Clark and Linda Cardellini’s scheming umpire Carol, DTF St. Louis has delivered the expository life moments I needed for both of those characters to feel like real people, and not just plot advancers. In doing so, this fourth installment, titled "Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company," also potentially threw a wrench into the works of my going theory behind Floyd’s death.

In this case, however, I’m more than happy for my expectations to be upended, since it previously seemed like DTF St. Louis was heading for an overtly predictable outcome. Now, I’m no longer quite so sure how the narrative will end, though my predictions are slightly darker now than they were before this ep hit the 2026 TV schedule.

Clark's Genuine Love For Both Carol And Floyd May Be A Motivating Factor

If it wasn't already made clear before now, Clark is endeared by Floyd, and appears to fully embrace the way his inner child comes out when they're together. He really did hit the social jackpot here, finding both a BFF and someone to fulfill his kink-filled bucket list. And it looks like Clark is also taking full advantage of both Floyd and Carol's need for financial assistance, helped along by the fact that the husband and wife wish to keep it all hush-hush.

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But while I'd previously assumed that Carol was duplicitously setting Clark up by having him take responsibility for Floyd's life insurance, I'm no longer so convinced. Indeed, this fourth episode made me start to think Clark suspects something potentially nefarious in Carol's request to keep her out of the insurance conversations. And that, combined with Carol's insistence that she wants to reignite her romance with Floyd, makes me wonder whether or not Clark set something up that will eventually point the arrow of guilt back at Carol.

If Clark was pushing Floyd to the DTF app to get him to stray from his marriage, that plan came to a halt already, so where will Tiger Tiger reenter the story?

Carol's Struggles Are Real And Plentiful

It's not like I thought Carol and Floyd had a brilliant home life, but Episode 4 flipped up just about everything I'd assumed about their relationship. (Mostly due to this show's intentional pacing and editing causing viewers to believe certain things.) I thought Carol was an active cause for sexual frustration, which is more on Floyd. I thought she entered the relationship with Clark as a means to a financial end, but she may have also been authentically lonely. I thought she was 100% conniving and...well, that observation has yet to be flipped around.

Buried by financial grief, her son's inexplicably destructive actions, and a husband who stopped caring about his physical appearance, Carol took on an umpire gig she could have cared less about simply to bring in more money. And for all that she's entirely consensual with her and Clark's sexual encounters, she made it clear multiple times in this episode that her endgame goal is to get Floyd's mojo rising again (figuratively and literally) and to get him back to a place where his health isn't such a concern. Which isn't the kind of goal one has when they're aiming to kill the other person, right?

(Image credit: HBO)

It's Looking More Likely That Floyd Ended His Own Life

"Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company" confirmed the idea that Floyd kept his issue of Playgirl around to reinforce his poor self-esteem. (And not because he gets turned on by Indiana Jones, Detective Donoghue Homer, you dumb bastard.) The ep also had Floyd saying he didn't want any more DTF app encounters after his awkward parking lot kiss, implying he wasn't that interested in stepping out on his marriage.

But it was that final reveal, that Floyd was hiding in the motel room closet during at least one of Carol and Clark's trysts, that provided the first truly convincing evidence that he could have taken his own life without a murder being involved at all. To be betrayed by the two adults he loves the most would be earth-shattering to a soul as sensitive as Floyd's, so it's possibly he went to that poolhouse that fateful night with his own demise in mind. (Possibly with the sub-scheme to make both Clark and Carol look guilty for it.)

We still have another three episodes to go, though, so we may very well discover ten more details that make all of the above observations completely moot and irrelevant. Unless they don't.

DTF St. Louis airs Sunday nights on HBO and streams on HBO Max at 9:00 p.m. ET.