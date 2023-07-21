Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Joel And More Pay Tribute To Tony Bennett

The music world lost a legend today, as Tony Bennett, whose remarkable eight-decade career resulted in more than 70 albums, 20 Grammy Awards and two Primetime Emmys, died July 21 at the age of 96 . With a career as storied as his, it goes without saying that he crossed paths with numerous fellow musicians and celebrities in his lifetime, and many of them, including Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Joel, and Elton John are joining fans in paying tribute to the iconic singer for his contributions to the world.

Those remembering the “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” crooner spanned multiple sectors, from entertainment icons to former presidents and even Muppets. Retired talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sent love to Tony Bennett’s family, saying on Threads :

There wasn’t a time in my life when Tony Bennett wasn’t considered one of the best singers in the world. I’m sending love to his family.

Billy Joel — a musical legend in his own right, who appeared on Tony Bennett’s Duets: An American Classic — wrote multiple tweets in honor of the singer, noting how his unique voice transitioned from jazz to pop and praising him for championing songwriters. He also remembered him as “one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known,” tweeting:

Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans. pic.twitter.com/IsopRo8jQ8July 21, 2023

Sir Elton John, who also appeared on Tony Bennett’s first Duets album, shared a memory of the two of them, and he too sent condolences to Bennett's family, as he called the artist “irreplaceable”:

Barack Obama tweeted that he was honored to have had Tony Bennett perform at his inauguration, and Bill Clinton released a statement on his philanthropy, saying he "lived his remarkable life with perfect pitch."

Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards added his own tribute, posting a photo with the singer from 2015:

May you Rest in Peace, Tony Bennett!Photo from 2015Photo: J. Bouquet pic.twitter.com/ZYVlktk8tzJuly 21, 2023

Sesame Street’s official Twitter account paid homage to the Tony Bennett, sharing a video of his appearance in a 1998 episode, where he sang to Big Bird:

Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Tony Bennett, who brought joy and music to millions of people around the world. Mr. Bennett joined us on Sesame Street in 1998 to turn a classic of his into a new favorite of ours. pic.twitter.com/dsExI2hg6WJuly 21, 2023

That’s certainly not where the singer’s history with the Muppets began or ended, though. Miss Piggy tweeted that she was “deeply honored” to have dueted with him several times, while Kermit the Frog called their performance on Muppets Tonight in the '90s one of the highlights of his career:

There were few performers as wonderfully talented and truly one of a kind as Tony Bennett. Performing the song "Firefly" with him on Muppets Tonight and his album The Playground is one of the highlights of my career. Thanks for the music, Tony. pic.twitter.com/xVKAnqzylRJuly 21, 2023

There’s no questioning Tony Bennett’s impact on the music world, as Mariah Carey — his duet partner on "When Do the Bells Ring for Me" — called him one of the most “legendary singers of the past century”:

Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world's most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/avn8K4CcgMJuly 21, 2023

With "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" being possibly Tony Bennett's most famous tune, it was to be expected that the people of California were also feeling the loss. The San Francisco Giants baseball team honored the man they called a "true legend," tweeting:

The #SFGiants are saddened to hear of the loss of Tony Bennett, a true legend whose music will live on at Oracle Park. We cherish the memories of his friendship & many visits. We will remember him for leaving his heart in San Francisco. Our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/tYzAsuEc5FJuly 21, 2023

San Francisco may be favor that popular song, but that wasn't the one that David Letterman referenced in his tribute. He opted to share a different tune in remembrance of the musician, and one appropriate for the day. The late-night legend tweeted:

The great Tony Bennett sings "Everybody Has The Blues." RIP, Tony. pic.twitter.com/lPhpTPy3kIJuly 21, 2023

Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, passed away July 21 at his home in New York following a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Our condolences go out to his friends, family and all who have been affected by his death.