Fans Are Opening Up About The NCIS Opinions They Are Tired Of, And Of Course Abby Sciuto Comes Up

NCIS is currently airing its 22nd season on the 2025 TV schedule, meaning it premiered all the way back in 2003. Needless to say that very few TV shows pull off the incredible feat of running over multiple decades, let alone also launch a small screen franchise. And with such a long run comes countless amounts of opinions on NCIS, some of which many will agree on, while others have grown tiresome for certain fans to hear/read. We’re here to talk about the latter, and of course Abby Sciuto came up when the topic was discussed.

Over on Reddit, there’s a discussion about the weirdest NCIS fan theories/opinions fans have ever heard. One person highlighted what they consider to be one of the biggest ones among the fanbase, yet it’s not one they agree with, about Abby, whom Pauley Perrette played in the show’s first 15 seasons:

I am tired of the ‘Abby became too childish.’ I know it's a popular one, it just feels like a constant refrain.

As the enthusiastic goth forensic scientist who enjoys jamming to music in her lab while she works, drinking copious amounts of the drink Caf-Pow, and hugging a stuffed hippo named Bert who makes farting noises, Abby could certainly be said to have childish traits, although I prefer describing her as eccentric. Regardless, this fan doesn’t believe that Abby became overwhelmingly childish in the final seasons ahead of Pauley Perrette’s NCIS exit. Regardless of where you stand on this particular opinion, don’t expect the character to return to the CBS series, as Perrette has retired from acting.

Moving on, here’s another opinion that was shared in the Reddit thread concerning two other characters who departed NCIS years ago:

Bishop sucks, I want Ziva back

Following the death of Sasha Alexander’s Caitlin Todd at the end of Season 2, Cote de Pablo was brought in to play Ziva David, and it didn’t take long for the character to become a fan-favorite. The actress stuck around as a series regular until the beginning of Season 11, after which time Emily Wickersham was cast as Ellie Bishop, Ziva’s replacement on the team. Wickersham herself would leave NCIS in the Season 18 finale, but there was enough talk during her tenure about wanting Ziva to return. The two spent some time together during de Pablo’s recurring stint in Season 17.

To keep the cast exit train going, here’d what someone had to say about when Michael Weatherly departed NCIS:

I stopped watching after Tony left.

Like Pauley Perrette, Mark Harmon and David McCallum, Weatherly debuted as Tony DiNozzo in the JAG episodes “Ice Queen” and “Meltdown,” and he was a series regular on NCIS for its first 13 seasons. While Weatherly leaving did feel like the end of an era, just like Pauley Perrette and Cote de Pablo’s exits, fans did get to briefly hang out with Tony again when he cameoed at the end of the David McCallum tribute episode last year. Additionally, Weatherly and de Pablo will reunite for the streaming-exclusive spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Finally, one fan left a different kind of NCIS opinion that annoys them, and frankly, I have to agree with them on this:

… I seen some people criticizing Nick for even joking around and saying Tony should be the only person to make jokes.

Excuse me? Yes, Tony DiNozzo cracked a lot of jokes during his time on NCIS, but he was far from the only one who did it. And yes, Nick Torres is arguably the more serious character of the two, but that doesn’t mean he should stop telling his own jokes. NCIS is one of those procedurals that mixes in a healthy amount of humor with its case-solving, and that comes from multiple characters. Torres has his brand of funny and Tony has his; both can coexist.

New episodes of NCIS air Mondays at 9 pm ET on CBS. Stream every episode of the show and its numerous spinoffs with your Paramount+ subscription, and keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the biggest updates on the procedural.