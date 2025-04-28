Will Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo Return For Tony & Ziva Season 2? What The Showrunner Has Said, And What Else Is Going On

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will soon be returning to the NCIS franchise via the highly-anticipated upcoming spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Premiering this fall amid the 2025 TV schedule for Paramount+ subscription holders, the show will see the actors reprise their fan-favorite roles from as Tony DiNozza and Ziva David. The pair will be on the run across Europe with their tween daughter, Tali, following an attack on Tony’s security company. Even though the show has yet to premiere, the showrunner is weighing in on the chance it of returning for Season 2 on one of the best streaming services.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva only has a 10-episode order thus far, which isn't that much compared to the bigger orders that the franchise's network TV offers receive. As a fan, I'm not sure 10 episodes will be enough to satisfy me. On that note, showrunner John McNamara told TVLine he was “excited to tell a single, serialized story of intrigue and espionage over 10 episodes.” Hence why it was better for the spinoff to be on Paramount+ as opposed to NCIS home network CBS.

Although it sounds like fans could be a limited series, the outlet reports that, depending on how successful the first season is, the possibility of more seasons being ordered is very high. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a miniseries ended up having its run extended due to positive reception. Based on the fact that this new series centers on two of the most popular NCIS characters, I wouldn't be surprised if a plethora of viewers check out the show. Of course, it's still too early to say if that'll definitely be the case.

Honestly, I find it disappointing that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is only getting 10 episodes. There is a bright spot to it being on a streamer, though. Without the constraints of a network, the producers have more creative freedom to feature more mature content. The production also isn't limited to the usual 40-44 minute runtime associated with broadcast procedurals.

What's obviously most exciting about this production, of course, is the prospect of seeing the titular characters again. Fans have been clamoring for the fan-favorite couple to reappear for years, and what made that worse was Michael Weatherly consistently trolling fans about it. Weatherly has since continued to do that in the lead-up to the show.

The series is still months away, but Paramount+ did drop a dramatic first look at Tony & Ziva that even saw Tony making Tali laugh, and my heart melted. It's been revealed that the series will premiere this fall, but an actual date has yet to be announced. I sincerely hope the wait will be worth it, and that if it's good, the series will prove popular enough to warrant a second season for Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David's spinoff.

While you wait for an official release date to be announced, why not hop on to Paramount+ now to stream classic episodes of NCIS? They'll give you a taste of the dynamic between the lead characters of Tony & Ziva.

