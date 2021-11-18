Fans Rally Around LeVar Burton For Landing New Game Show After Jeopardy Snub
LeVar Burton's hosting skills will not be denied any longer.
As Jeopardy! continues to distance itself from the fan-angering hullabaloo that sprouted from the producers’ attempts to find a permanent replacement, former guest host LeVar Burton is worlds away from that process at this point, now that he’s set to host a new game show iteration of the classic board game Trivial Pursuit. The Star Trek vet revealed this week that he will indeed achieve his game show hopes and dreams with the new project, despite being passed over as a final choice to take over Jeopardy! And his adoring fanbase is absolutely loving it.
For all that fans were upset about that initial Jeopardy! snub, they’re seemingly just as pumped about LeVar Burton landing a new gig in which he’ll have some outright creative control. (He’s also serving as executive producer on top of his hosting duties.) The Reading Rainbow fave has been on the receiving end of all kinds of praise and happy vibes, as it goes with the post below:
Speaking of Reading Rainbow, the fan who wrote the response below has clearly been a fan of LeVar Burton's for some time now, and can't wait to learn more.
And if you're thinking LeVar Burton's vocal fanbase didn't extend into the world of other Hollywood celebrities, that's just silly. Yvette Nicole Brown and Aisha Tyler are particularly hyped about what's to come.
Other celebs who tweeted out forms of congratulations were The Brady Bunch vet Maureen McCormick and NBA star-turned-Twitter rockstar Rex Chapman, though there are definitely more. I'm already counting the days until they announce a Celebrity Edition of Trivial Pursuit.
I can't imagine why that person wouldn't want to go head-to-head with someone who managed to overshadow some of Jeopardy!'s hosting issues with his 38-day winning streak. Oh wait, no, I completely understand that. My bad.
There's no real sense of when Trivial Pursuit will hit our TVs or streaming services, since the project doesn't have a place to call home just yet, but that just means fans can shower love on LeVar Burton for even longer during the build-up. But for those who need to know when other new and returning shows are debuting before the year ends, head to our 2021 Fall TV schedule!
