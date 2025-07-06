The More I Think About These Alleged Survivor 50 Tribes, The More I’m Worried For A Few Players

Before I get into this, we need to talk about Survivor 50 spoilers. I’m not going to climb to the top of a coconut tree Ozzy style and lecture you about the right way to prepare for the season. That’s your business. Personally, I want to go in as fresh as possible, though I’m making a small exception here because I don’t think knowing who is playing with who necessarily gives anything away. If that’s too much for you though, no judgment. Head back to exile island, and you can rejoin the tribe in the spring of 2026 when the season drops.

OK. if you’re still here, let’s talk about the alleged tribe divisions. I obviously can’t confirm with complete certainty that these groups will be what we’ll see, but they were posted by Inside Survivor, which is typically pretty trustworthy and then confirmed by other parties who typically know such things. Certainly the larger community, even reputable outlets like Survivor Specialists, are treating these as the real deal; so, I’m going to do the same.

If you haven’t seen the rumors yet, you can check out the breakdowns in the following tweet…

The rumored tribe divisions of Survivor 50, premiering in the Spring on CBS.[Source: InsideSurvivor]

Now, we obviously don’t know with any level of certainty how the players are going to interact with each other once they hit the beach, but given how well we know all of these people, with the exception of Rizz God and Savannah, there’s definitely enough information to speculate. There’s also enough information to say which tribes will probably be good at challenges and which tribes will struggle, which is especially important since there will likely be two going to Tribal Council every episode pre-merge.

Let’s just rip the band-aid off. The purple/ pink tribe of Stephenie, Aubry, Angelina, Genevieve, Colby, Q, Kyle and Rizz God is in trouble. I know Colby was fantastic in challenges early in his Survivor career, but he was not good on Heroes vs Villains, which was thirty seasons ago. Q is arguably the best physical player on the tribe, and he was on a tribe that lost 3 of the first 4 Immunity Challenges. One of the only worse tribes ever was the one Stephenie was on during her original season. Angelina isn’t exactly Laura Morett either.

It’s likely this tribe will be going to Tribal Council very frequently pre-merge, which means a lot of them are probably going to get eliminated early. I’m especially concerned for Angelina and Rizz God, who may be perceived as the weakest players physically. A few people could wind up finding themselves in a good position to play the middle later in the game, but that’s not the easiest road.

That doesn’t mean everyone on the other tribes is safe though. In fact, there are some reasons for particular players to be concerned, even if their larger tribes are more imposing. On the teal tribe, there is a very surprising lack of OG representation for example. Most fans assumed each tribe would include 4 New Era players and 4 OG players, but that’s not the case with this one. In fact, it’s lopsided by the numbers in favor of the New Era.

Teal has 5 New Era players vs 3 OG players, and my personal favorite Coach is actually the only player on the entire tribe who competed before 32, which is a larger casting issue. He has some connections to people on the island, particularly Charlie, as they’re both close with Ben Katzman, but this still doesn’t look like the best draw for him. I’m not sure it’s the best draw for Dee either. Kamilla, Charlie and Mike White are all really strong social players and will likely all be angling to play a game where they’re the quiet power player in a strong alliance.

The orange tribe has a lot of balance and should be really good at challenges, given their balance of physical strength and puzzle expertise, but I wouldn’t be a happy camper if I was Emily Flippen. She’s on the one tribe in which there are more OG than New Era players, and she doesn’t have any natural allies among the other two New Era players who are there. Joe plays more like an OG player and since Savannah is from 49 and no one has seen her play, she’s a possible early target.

Maybe there’s a scenario here in which Emily is able to find a footing with Christian, who she has some personality overlap with, but I think she’s going to be need to build some relationships very quickly, as she’s a possible first boot candidate. Unfortunately her for, that was the part of the game she struggled the most with during 45.

Of course these things rarely go as planned. Returning seasons are especially high variance too, as every single person has a track record of at least getting to the merge. Some have obviously been dealt tougher hands with these tribes than others, but they’re all capable of building unexpected alliances and making a deep run. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.