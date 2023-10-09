Food Network's Robert Irvine And More Mourn Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello After His Death At 61

The culinary world lost a notable name, personality, and talent on October 6, as it was announced over the weekend that the multi-hyphenate chef and TV personality Michael Chiarello died. The restaurateur earned many accolades throughout his career, populated many bookshelves with his recipes, and appeared across a variety of instructional series and food competition shows . He was 61 years old at the time of his death, which is being mourned by fellow Food Network vet Robert Irvine and more.

Chiarello’s company Gruppo Chiarello shared the official confirmation of its founder’s death, where it was reported he was being treated at Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center for an acute allergic reaction, which then unfortunately led to anaphylactic shock. His family and friends were noted to be surrounding him when he passed. While asking for donations to be shared with Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers, the chef’s family also shared the following statement in the aftermath:

We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors.

Frequent viewers of the Food Network staple Restaurant: Impossible may remember Michael Chiarello’s appearances in both Robert Irvine’s wedding special, understandably titled “Wedding: Impossible,” as well as the Season 5 “Holiday: Impossible” special that featured two eateries heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy. Irvine took to X to pay respects to his friend, saying:

A very sad day for me personally and the culinary world. My thoughts and Prayers go out to family and team mates. RIP my Dear friend you will be sorely missed 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Chiarello was a pillar in Napa Valley's food and wine scene for decades, having hosted the brand-afiliated show NapaStyle back in 2004, following his run hosting Food Network's Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello. Napa Valley Vinters paid tribute to the chef with the following on X:

We are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Michael Chiarello and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. From being our featured chef at past years of Auction Napa Valley (pictured in post) to offering numerous auction lots to helping build the culinary program for Premiere Napa Valley, Michael was always eager to offer support to the NVV. As one of the pioneers of Napa Valley cuisine and an advocate for the good of our community, his spirit and love for Napa Valley will be missed.

Congressman Bill Dodd of the California State Senate is quite familiar with the Napa region himself, and the politician also paid respects on his X page to the late chef, saying:

Mourning the loss of #MichaelChiarello, an incredible chef and good friend who always supported our community. He was an icon in the restaurant industry and will be deeply missed.

Beyond shows already mentioned, Michael Chiarello made an impact on TV viewers through his so-close-to-successful run as a contestant on the first season of Top Chef Masters, his time competing on The Next Iron Chef a few years later, and appearances on shows such as Iron Chef America, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, The View, Barefoot Contessa and Chopped.

More fans, restaurant patrons, and Napa frequenters also paid respects on social media, including the following:

Very sad news. I met Michael in Yountville many years ago when my aunts took me to eat at his place. Our family, (The Bonifacios,) live in Napa and knew him well. One of the nicest people I’ve met. He gave me a gift certificate for CIA at Greystone, starting my ❤️ for food RIP🙏🏼 - @LAKISSJoe

I just learned that chef, Michael Chiarello died last night from an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. He was a California pioneer in many things and his restaurants: Bottega and Coqueta continue to celebrate his legacy. - @michaelbauer1

This is really sad. I used to watch Easy Entertaining w/ Michael Chiarello on Food Network when I was in HS all the time. He was a fixture here in the Bay & I met him a few times. I always loved his cooking & just how much he loved food & making people happy with it. That smile💔 - @deepimpactcrier

Sad to hear about the passing of Michael Chiarello. My husband and I spent so many hours watching his show and recreating recipes - @Aubrene_Fiore

The passing of celebrity chef Michael Chiarello is a sad shock to the Italian American community. Michael was a cover feature for PRIMO in 2006. Gone too soon. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace. - @FLPrimoMagazine

The former Chef of the Year (Food & Wine, 1985) largely stepped back from the public-facing side of his career and TV appearances following a pair of lawsuits that were filed by former employees, as detailed by Eater, which included allegations of sexual harassment and labor law violations. The chef denied the claims at the time via his legal team, and later settled out of court with both accusers months ahead of the scheduled trial date.

Michael Chiarello shares three daughters and a son with ex-wife Eileen Marie Gordon, whom he divorced in 2019. CinemaBlend’s thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the chef and father during their time of grieving.