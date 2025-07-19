'I Miss Those Rare Moments.' Danielle Colby Gets Candid About Still Missing Frank Fritz Nearly A Year After His Death
The fans miss the American Pickers star, too.
Despite the fact much was made about a feud between American Pickers’ team and Frank Fritz, Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby spent time with the former reality star before his death at 60. The History star passed away nearly two years after a stroke had left him under the care of a guardianship, but he’d left behind a slew of fans within the television community, and he'd reportedly reconnected with his co-stars before his death.
Pickers' organizer and office manager Danielle Colby was recently asked about missing Fritz in an interview, and mostly harped on his “sharp” sense of humor, calling it the “important piece of his personality” throughout his life. It was clear they miss their former co-star.
He wasn’t just funny, either. From the sounds of things, Fritz could be very personable and could be very honest and open with the people he loved most in a way Colby calls “vulnerable.” He loved picking more than most other things, and before his death fans wondered if he would get back into the game again.
Unfortunately, after a stroke in 2022, that was no longer possible. But it's worth mentioning the reality star left behind some strong memories and impressions. Colby told Newsweek more about what the hardest part about no longer having Frank around has been, noting,
Fritz passed away in October of 2024, which means we are approaching the one-year anniversary of his passing. It's a "huge loss" for those he made an impact on.
The Similar Comment Mike Wolfe Made Earlier This Year
Earlier this year, Mike Wolfe also reflected on his longtime co-star’s death, noting it had been a rough few months for himself and his work family, and writing that he was trying to keep up the good vibes.
Time passes quickly. It's hard to believe it's already been nearly a year since Frank Fritz left us. It's been four years since the reality star was fired from American Pickers (though not by his own choice), and a new amalgamation of the show on History was born. Life is complicated, but it's clear from Colby and co.'s comments that the former reality star left an indelible mark on them, both from a personal and professional standpoint.
