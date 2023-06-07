Former America's Got Talent Winner Hospitalized With Unidentified Illness
A member of the AGT family is having a tough time.
America’s Got Talent has welcomed a considerable number of talented individuals over the course of its run, including the 18th season that’s now airing as a part of the 2023 TV schedule. Some managed to make an impression before being eliminated while others have gone all the way to become season winners (and even snagged Golden Buzzers before doing so). One such person to leave a lasting impression on the reality competition series is Michael Grimm, who emerged victorious during the fifth season. Sadly, we’ve now received news that the singer is currently hospitalized with an unidentified illness.
Michael Grimm’s medical issue was revealed by his wife, Lucie Zolverva-Grimm, who took to Instagram to address his fans. Zolvera-Grimm, who appeared visibly emotional as she spoke to fans from inside a car, aimed not to “disclose” anything too specific in regard to her husband’s situation. However, she explained that Michael has apparently been having health struggles for a little while now. Said obstacles unfortunately culminated into an episode that occurred on Memorial Day:
Lucie Zolvera-Grimm went on to explain that she took him to the emergency room, because she believed he could’ve been suffering from a stroke. That turned out not to be the case but, whatever he is dealing with is said to have caused him to experience “tremors,” high blood pressure and more. After medication failed to ease things, the entertainer was admitted to the ICU, where he’s been situated for a week now and was on a ventilator. Zolvera-Grimm further added:
She further stressed that the star “is improving” but that “it’s just taking time.” In addition, it would appear that the AGT alum will also have to undergo physical therapy. His wife went on to say that several of his upcoming shows have been cancelled, including several in Las Vegas as well as a Fourth of July performance in Arizona. Amid her address, she also showed love to the medical staff that’s been taking care of the singer.
The 44-year-old Michael Grimm is a soul singer who grew up in Mississippi and eventually auditioned for America’s Got Talent in the summer of 2010. Throughout the competition, he put in several notable performances. He notably sang a rendition of “Try a Little Tenderness” (which was critiqued by former judge Piers Morgan) and one for “Let’s Stay Together.” He also recovered from a dehydration-related illness during the season. And on the finale, which aired in September 2010, he claimed victory, after having given a final performance with Jewel in the penultimate episode. You can see that duet down below:
It’s incredibly sad to hear that Michael Grimm and his family are going through so much right now. At present, fans can help the family financially or send letters using the information that Lucie Zolvera-Grimm shared. We here at CinemaBlend wish them the best during this difficult time.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
