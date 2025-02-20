Former Survivor Contestant Arrested For Racketeering And More, Now Goes By the Nickname ‘Gun Drop’
Uh oh.
Long-running competition series Survivor is arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, and is showing no signs of slowing down. But given how long it's been on the air, a number of contestants have faced controversy or even passed away. And the generations of fans will likely take notice since two-time player Brandon Hantz was just arrested for racketeering and more. And apparently he's going by the name "Gun Drop".
While some fans are still wondering how much Survivor contestants make, the more important question that might be circulating online is what's going on with Brandon Hantz. He appeared on the show (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) twice, the latter of which included what looked like an emotional breakdown. Per a report by Us Weekly, Hantz was arrested for racketeering conspiracy as well as "one count of arson of a building used in interstate commerce". For the latter, he has the potential to face decades in prison.
Per this report, the Survivor alum was names alongside 13 other defendants, in what appears to be a crackdown on organized crime. He's accused of being part of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang in Texas, where he's allegedly given the nicknames "Loco" and "Gun Drop."
Hantz, along with the 13 others named in the court filings, are accused of "acts of violence, namely, acts involving murder, robbery, arson, narcotics distribution and witness intimidation." Specifically one alleged 2023 incident, where he's accused of "aided and abetted the assault of 14 members" of a rival gang. At the time of writing he's facing two charges, with the arson one being potentially a 40-year sentence if convicted.
During his second season on the beloved reality show, Brandon Hantz made a huge Survivor mistake: threatening other contestants and becoming enough of a liability that they had to remove him from the game. During the fourth episode of Season 26 Caramoan, he told his tribemates he thought about burning down their shelter and urinating in their food supply. Eventually he would dump their rice and beans out on the beach and threaten someone with a machete before he was removed from the game. Hantz' elimination is one of just a handful of times Survivor skipped voting (as well as a challenge).
Of course, longtime Survivor fans will know that Brandon's uncle is one of he biggest villains in the show's history: Russell Hantz. And since Russell is known for sharing his hot takes on all things Survivor, the fandom will likely be looking to see if he reacts to Brandon's arrest on social media.
Only time will tell how Brandon Hantz' legal situation shakes out, but given his time on reality TV, smart money says the public will be paying attention... especially once Survivor returns to the screen as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
