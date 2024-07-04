One Of Survivor's Most Notorious Players Wants To Come Back For Season 50, And I'm All For It For Two Big Reasons

Since the moment Survivor host Jeff Probst announced Season 50 will feature returning players, fans and former castaways have been fantasy casting who should be on the island and what the show’s format should look like. We likely won’t have any answers for awhile, given Season 46 just wrapped on the TV schedule, but that hasn’t stopped plenty of ex-players from publicly pitching themselves (and forming alliances). The latest is maybe the most legendary straight up villain of all-time: Russell Hantz.

The two-time finalist hasn’t played the American version of the show since Season 22. In fact, he famously said at the time of his elimination, after his tribemates intentionally threw the challenge to vote him off, that he’d never return again. Time has a way of healing those hard feelings, however, and Hantz now says he’d be willing to return for Season 50. He left himself an out to change his mind, but in Russell speak, it’s clear he wants to come back. Check out this quote he dropped on TikTok…

Without me, there very likely wouldn’t be a Survivor. So, tell me what you think about that and bring me back. And if I decide to go back, I’ll reinvent it again, baby. Keep hope alive.

Fans, of course, have mixed feelings about a potential Russell return, which isn’t surprising given he’s one of the most cutthroat villains who has ever played Survivor. He lied, backstabbed and ran over the competition in Samoa and Heroes Vs Villains but couldn’t get enough support from jury members he’d tossed aside on his way to the finals to win.

(Image credit: CBS)

I, however, would like to officially put it on record that I’m all for bringing him back for two major reasons. Let’s talk them out.

I Want To See The Players Who Built Survivor Back For Season 50, And Russell Is An All-Time Legend

I’m not going to lie. The fanbase, at least those on social media, are very divided on what Season 50 should look like. There are some who want to see Boston Rob, Parvati, Sandra, Tony, Rupert, Tyson, Coach and all the other most famous Survivor players of all-time. There are others who feel like we’ve seen those castaways compete three, four or even five times and instead would like to see New Era players and more underrated gems get a chance to shine for a second time. Both of those viewpoints have validity to them, which is why I’d like to see a mega-season that incorporates both.

Give me an OG tribe and a New Era tribe, and on that OG tribe, I want to see the characters who really stick out in our minds. Hundreds of people have played Survivor over the years. Only a fraction of those really stand out as memorable characters who really left an imprint. Russell Hantz is one of those players. I can’t say I agree there wouldn’t be a Survivor without him, as he said in his quote, but he is easily one of the most referenced players of all-time. It’s impossible to even think about what multiple seasons would be like if he weren’t on them, and because of that, it wouldn’t feel right to have Survivor 50 without him.

Survivor Needs More Villains, And Russell Is One Of The Best Villains Ever

A lot of fans have been saying for years that Survivor has gotten too nice. In the so-called New Era, Jeff Probst and the producers have seemingly prioritized bringing on sympathetic people, and many episodes have dealt with the personal journeys and touching backstories of the competitors. That’s always been at least somewhat a part of the show, but to many viewers, the balance has seemed off, especially because there has been an obvious lack of antagonists in recent years. That changed this past season, as 46 produced a cast that truly and fully hated each other (except Ben, who everyone seems to love). We got all-time meltdowns. We got mean-spirited final tribal council votes. We still have lingering hard feelings.

And we need more of that. It’s not that I don’t like seeing really positive and original characters like Carolyn. I do. I just also want to see other types of people thrown in with them. The world is filled with all sorts, and Survivor is a better show when we get to see a variety of people interact. I want to see a few people who will do anything to advance and win the money, and Russell has proven multiple times that he’ll do anything to advance. Season 50 needs that because that treacherous element is in the show’s DNA, going all the way back to Richard Hatch in Season 1.

To Sum Up

We’re never all going to agree on who the Season 50 cast should be. There are so many different directions the show could go, and while Jeff did reveal the bit about returning cast members, he really hasn’t said anything else about where his head is at. In fact, one of the only other things we’ve heard has been from CBS’ President, who said we’re going to get a "year-long celebration” of the show, which obviously sent fans into a spiral trying to decode what that means.

I have no idea. No one who isn’t involved with the show has any idea. But to me, Season 50 should celebrate what has gotten the show to this point, and for me, that means honoring the famous faces that got us here. It means giving those players we remember so well another shot in front of the camera. Russell Hantz deserves that, and the fact that he’s a shameless villain in a time when we need more villains is another feather in his cap. Make it happen!