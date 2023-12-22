‘Doesn’t A Comedian Have To Be Funny?’: Full House’s John Stamos Recalls Doubting Dave Coulier’s Talent And What Changed His Mind

Full House has been bringing the laughs since the late ‘80s and is one of the best shows streaming on Max. Even today, the sitcom is beloved by many. From having many fan-favorite TGIF characters to plenty of classic catchphrases, it’s clear that Full House is arguably one of the best sitcoms ever. While it’s hard to picture the series with any other hilarious cast members, there was one point when John Stamos thought Dave Coulier couldn’t cut it as Joey Gladstone.

Stamos was a guest on Coulier’s rewatch podcast, Full House Rewind, where the friends and former co-stars discussed all things Full House, among many other topics. The duo talked about the early days of the ABC comedy, and Stamos admitted he didn’t think Coulier was funny enough:

We sat there for like an hour or so. Dave was… not funny. And what happened was I got home, and I called Jeff [Franklin], and I said, ‘Doesn’t a comedian have to be funny? Isn’t that one of the [requirements]?’ He said, ‘No no, just go see him at Igby’s.’

Considering Joey Gladstone was a comedian, it would be hard to play him and not be funny, which was certainly not the case for Dave Coulier, even if John Stamos thought so. Luckily, it sounds like creator Jeff Franklin was adamant about Coulier’s talents. It’s a good thing, too, because after seeing what he could really do, Stamos was definitely convinced that Coulier was funny:

And you came out, and you did an hour and a half [or] two hours, and it was maybe… I’d never seen anything like it. Maybe Robin Williams, but I’d never seen him in person. You blew the roof off the place. You were so charming and so entertaining. You did voices, you did great jokes. Watching your control was illuminating. You had the audience in the palm of your hand. You took ‘em here, you took ’em there. You got emotional, you got real. … And I went back, and I hugged you and said, ‘Couldn’t you do that back at the restaurant? Why did I have to drive all the way out here?’

Stamos likely just had to see Coulier in his element to know that he was truly hilarious. Getting that kind of praise all those years later, and the fact that he still remembers exactly how he felt when he saw Coulier doing his thing, is perhaps some of the highest praise the actor could receive. At least from a friend. Not to mention the fact that Uncle Jesse and Joey went on to become not only friends but partners in the jingle business, and I really can’t imagine anyone else in either role.

The General Hospital alum also mentioned that he and Coulier “immediately had chemistry,” and they got up to shenanigans that the writers played off of for the series. So, it’s not surprising to hear just how quickly Stamos changed his mind about Coulier’s comedy. The two are definitely one of the best parts about Full House because they worked so well together, and the fact that they hit it off off-camera as well likely helped a lot.

Their first meeting was not the only topic that was discussed when they got together for Full House Rewind. Stamos recalled working with Bob Saget on Full House, and he once again opened up about the show’s early days, which weren’t always easy. The series did manage to run for eight seasons, and it got a reboot on Netflix years later, which shows that they did something right, and the comedic talent and chemistry among the cast has a lot to do with it.

While the Full House cast may not be as close as they once used to be, especially considering Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin’s complex relationship, the chemistry will always be there. Fans can see that chemistry (and comedy) easily because all eight seasons are available with a Max subscription.