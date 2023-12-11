After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comment Beef, Have Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin Buried The Hatchet?

Candace Cameron Bure faced quite a bit of backlash last year with her comment about “traditional marriage” remaining at the core of Great American Family’s holiday programming, but possibly the criticism that hit closest to home came from her TV sister Jodie Sweetin. The Full House alums were rumored to be feuding after Sweetin publicly supported those opposing Bure’s statement . However, could a recent social media post from the DJ Tanner actress and comment from Sweetin about another spinoff be signs that they’ve buried the hatchet?

In addition to starring as sisters DJ and Stephanie for eight seasons on Full House, the actresses reprised their roles for the spinoff Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. After playing sisters for so long, t’s easy to see how that bond could bleed into real life, and while there may have been some sibling squabbles over the years, Candace Cameron Bure had only love for Jodie Sweetin when she shared a throwback pic of the “She-Wolf” pack that comprised the two of them and Kimmy Gibler portrayer Andrea Barber:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

The post makes no reference to the current state of their friendship, but it’s still a promising sign that Candace Cameron Bure wanted to share the sweet, tulle-filled memory. While Andrea Barber liked the post and commented that the photo showed one of the “funniest moments ever,” it didn’t appear that Jodie Sweetin had reacted. It’s unclear whether or not the actresses follow each other on Instagram, after Bure reportedly unfollowed Sweetin amidst the drama.

However, further proof that last year’s brouhaha might be water under the bridge involved an idea Jodie Sweetin recently discussed about another Full House spinoff. While feelings are mixed about whether or not the cast would want to do another show without Bob Saget — who died in January 2022 — the Stephanie Tanner portrayer didn’t rule it out completely, saying maybe when the She-Wolf pack reaches “ Golden Girls age.”

Jodie Sweetin has brought the idea of a senior-citizen-centered “Fullest House,” up before, and the fact that another project with Candace Cameron Bure is still something she’d considered definitely seems like an indication that things are fine between them. The duo, along with Andrea Barber, were also all smiles when they reunited for 90s Con in September.

John Stamos, another Full House alum, recently alluded to possible problems between the show’s cast members, saying that there were “some dynamics going on” that Bob Saget likely would be able to heal if he were still around. However, he may not have been referring to Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin’s beef, as he added that, “It’s not what you think it is.”

Dave Coulier — aka “uncle” Joey Gladstone — also addressed Full House cast squabbles , saying disagreements are part of every family, but that doesn’t mean they don’t love each other. Candace Cameron Bure said as much herself, assuring fans that “the love’s always there.”