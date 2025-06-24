I Just Found Out Candace Cameron Bure Was Introduced To Her Husband By Dave Coulier, And I Love The Full House Star’s Sweet Exchange On Her Anniversary

It’s been enjoyable as someone who grew up watching Full House (and still streams it with my Max subscription) to see how close its cast remains after all these years. Candace Cameron Bure has a particularly special bond with Dave Coulier, and there’s a good reason — it turns out he introduced her to her husband! This bit of Tanner trivia had eluded me until now, and I can’t get over their sweet social media exchange as Bure celebrated her 29th wedding anniversary.

Candace Cameron Bure — who continues to appear on the 2025 TV schedule as part of Great American Family’s slate of movies — posted a tribute to her husband Valeri Bure in celebration of nearly three decades of marriage. She was also sure to thank her former co-star for making it all possible. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

31 years ago we went on our first official date at his practice rink in Fredericton, New Brunswick. [Dave Coulier] introduced us at a charity hockey game in Los Angeles 4 months earlier. 30 years ago on June 20th, we got engaged in Paris. 29 years ago today, June 22nd, we got married. We grew a beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️. Happy anniversary to my love and best friend forever ♥️ 🥂. And this was the song for our first dance 🥰.

Dave Coulier — who played the hilariously named Joey Gladstone on Full House, who moved in to help best friend Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raise his three daughters — seemed to appreciate the shout-out, but he took no credit as he referenced the night the Bures met, as he responded:

I am SO PROUD of the life you two have built together. And to think that the incredible world of hockey brought it all together. Love you both so much!

Why do I feel like the love between these two friends is almost overshadowing her wedding anniversary? No, I’m just kidding (mostly), but Dave Coulier does appear to be the only non-family member to make the cut in Candace Cameron Bure’s post of throwback photos. Check him out on the second slide:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

These pics are so adorable, and 20-year-old CCB and her 22-year-old groom look like babies in their wedding attire! It’s cute to see them celebrating their love alongside their three children (and Dave Coulier) throughout the years.

Given the huge role that her Full House co-star played in her personal life, it makes even more sense why Candace Cameron Bure said Dave Coulier’s cancer diagnosis was “devastating” for her. Thankfully, the comedian has since announced that he’s cancer-free — a fact that was celebrated loud and proud by the oldest of the Tanner daughters.

Twenty-nine years is quite the accomplishment for Valeri and Candace Cameron Bure, as is the actress’ 39-year friendship with Dave Coulier and the other stars of Full House. If you want to relive that heartwarming Tanner family goodness, Full House is available to stream on Max or with a Hulu subscription. You can also catch most of the gang — including Bure and Coulier — on the spinoff Fuller House with your Netflix subscription.