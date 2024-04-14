Golden Bachelor Host Speaks Out After Gerry And Theresa Announce Split, And The Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts In The Comments

Bachelor Nation is still reeling from Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s shocking announcement that they’re ending their marriage after just three months. The Golden Bachelor’s final couple got married live on ABC in January, only to tell fans on April 12 that after looking closely at their relationship — including their living situation — they had decided to divorce. Jesse Palmer, the host of the dating franchise, spoke out with some kind words for the former golden couple, and fans definitely are not holding back their own opinions.

Jesse Palmer grew close to Gerry Turner over the weeks that they filmed the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, and the host expressed gratitude for the experience, wishing him and Theresa Nist well as they navigate this difficult time. Palmer posted a photo to Instagram of the three of them at the recent finale of The Bachelor, writing:

My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls ❤️ I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey. I learned a lot about life, love and family watching and talking with them. Wishing them and their families both nothing but happiness 🙏🏼

However, many people in the comments didn’t follow Jesse Palmer’s example in sending love to the couple. Gerry Turner said during their announcement on GMA that he and Theresa Nist living in separate homes in different states contributed to their decision to divorce, but many fans wanted Palmer to spill the tea on what really went down, as they commented:

Totally ridiculous. Come clean With the real reason. – llindgren1

Nah…I think there is more to this story. – cherylrooke

BS there is way more to the story than not living together. – jackieopem

Does anyone really believe it’s a living situation issue ? Come on… they are 70 yrs old. Do you not think they thought about this? There’s more to the story… – kstewart0718

What a waste of time. I don’t buy it for a minute. If they really loved each other they would find a way to make it work. Something else must have happened. – twinree1

Many also seemed confused by the way that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist said they were still in love with each other, despite agreeing to end their marriage. Some viewers opined that they didn’t give the marriage long enough, while others said The Golden Bachelor shouldn’t have forced them to get married so quickly. Others just seemed to have lost all remaining hope in the reality dating series. The comments continued:

I was finally convinced that the reality show had some legitimacy to it.. I was wrong. They too didn't give it long enough to know. Disappointing – kathycgram

I’m not sure why they got married so quickly. Was it a TV scam to have a live wedding on The Bachelor for ratings?!? – casi35

They were forced to get married on TV so fast..they never had a chance to see if they even worked off the show 😕 – msritap20

This was a joke from the get go. – cfloydstewart

This a was a major SHAM! – reilly9911

This show needs to be over no one stays together anymore – di_621

Thankfully, the two other most recent couples — The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko and The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson — are both still currently together, so all hope is not lost!

That was Susan Noles’ message to fans, too, after hearing the sad news. The Golden Bachelor contestant, who officiated Gerry and Theresa’s wedding, posted a video to Instagram with BFF and podcast co-host Kathy Swartz, telling Bachelor Nation viewers:

Don’t give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that. There are so many people out there that are still in love, and I truly believe those two fell in love. They had their reasons I’m sure, so be supportive, everybody, stay positive, and we wish them all the best.

Kathy Swartz echoed those sentiments, asking for grace for their friends. She said:

I’m heartbroken for them. It is sad, it is tragic. Please people be kind. These are our friends. The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people, and our hearts are breaking for them.