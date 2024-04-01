Why The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist Are Allegedly Living In Separate Homes After Getting Married

The Golden Bachelor was a resounding success for ABC’s reality dating franchise, as America watched widower Gerry Turner fall in love again and propose to Theresa Nist after a whirlwind romance. Turner also did something that has become somewhat rare in The Bachelor franchise by actually getting married to the one he picked on the show. However, some have started to question whether the couple really is still going strong, given that they continue to live in separate homes post-The Golden Wedding. An insider has weighed in on their reasons for doing so, as well as given an update on their relationship.

Three months following their nuptials being broadcast live on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special , Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist continue to maintain a long-distance relationship, with the “Golden” groom in Indiana and his bride still in New Jersey. TMZ reports several reasons for this, and honestly they all make a lot of sense.

For one thing, the source reports, moving is hard — and that’s if you’re a person of any age. The septuagenarians have built full lives separate from each other, so to go through all of their things now and consolidate is simply going to take a lot of time and energy. What’s more, they apparently haven’t decided where they want to lay down their roots . Packing up their stuff won’t do them any good if they don’t know where they’re shipping it!

Ahead of the wedding, Gerry Turner said Charleston, South Carolina, was a front-runner for their home together, as he had always had an interest in the area, and Theresa Nist has a son there. That is still the case, per TMZ, but no final decisions have been made. Nist’s job may have something to do with that, as she is reportedly still working. If and when she would retire did come up in conversation on The Golden Bachelor, but she apparently hasn’t pulled the trigger on that just yet.

Any of these reasons on their own would be enough to explain why their move hasn’t happened quicker, but the source also contends that the long-distance thing is actually working for them right now. They are reportedly still madly in love and putting time into their marriage by prioritizing visits to each other’s home bases. When they do move in together, I’m sure they’ll be over the moon to have someone around to share meals and watch the sunset with, but if it ain't broke, why fix it?

Whatever timeline they’re on, it’s just good to hear that all seems to be well in their golden paradise. Everything certainly looked fine between the two when they attended Joey Graziadei’s finale of The Bachelor. The couple sat in the live studio audience, as Gerry Turner sobbed through the episode’s most emotional scenes with Theresa by his side.

After getting to know Gerry Turner and all of the Golden women who shared powerful stories of grief and perseverance , I love to hear that he and Theresa Nist are still going strong. Now I can’t wait to see what comes from the next spinoff The Golden Bachelorette. Keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule for that and all upcoming premiere dates.