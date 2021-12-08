Henry Golding Has Lined Up A New Series, But What's Going On With Crazy Rich Asians 2?

It was just in 2018 that Crazy Rich Asians premiered and quickly took the world by storm. While there were a number of very recognizable faces in the film, there were also some newer actors, who were catapulted to stardom because of the movie’s popularity. One of those actors was, of course, Henry Golding, who’s had no shortage of work since the film’s debut. Now, Golding’s lined up a new television series, but we still want to know what’s going on with Crazy Rich Asians 2.

What TV Series Is Henry Golding Working On?

According to Deadline , Henry Golding has now agreed to star in Nameless, a series adaptation of the thrillers by acclaimed author Dean Koontz. The novels (which are a series of 12 short books first published as Amazon Originals in 2019) follow Nameless, an amnesiac who can only remember one thing: his mission as assigned by a secretive agency. Nameless travels around the country to right the wrongs of a justice system that sometimes fails, by “turning predators into prey.” That is, until his shadowy past begins to catch up with him, and “dark” visions take him toward what will be his biggest challenge so far.

Golding is working with SK Global (the co-financiers and producers of Crazy Rich Asians, with which he struck a two-year first-look film and television deal earlier this year) to develop the potential show, which does already sound like it will be right up his alley. Golding has chosen a wide range of projects since his star-making turn in the blockbuster romantic comedy, with roles in movies like Snake Eyes, The Gentlemen, A Simple Favor, and upcoming movies like the Jane Austen adaptation, Persuasion, showing that he’s capable of doing everything from comedy to serious action , as a hero or bad guy.

This does, though, beg the question: What about Crazy Rich Asians 2?

What’s Going On With Crazy Rich Asians 2?

As much as the idea of being able to see Henry Golding on TV every week in what sounds like an action-packed thriller seems like a boon for his fans (and television viewers) everywhere, that doesn’t mean that people who loved Crazy Rich Asians aren’t still chomping at the bit for the sequel.

The original film was so massively successful that it didn’t take long for two sequels to enter the planning stages, with both being based on subsequent books in the series of novels by Kevin Kwan that the first movie was based on. It was originally thought that both sequels would begin filming back to back at some point in 2020, but the pandemic isn’t (solely) to blame for the delay. In the fall of 2018, co-writer Adele Lim left the movies over the pay disparity between her and co-writer Peter Chiarelli (both also co-write the first movie).

When you add that to some creative difficulties of penning the scripts, which will likely need to increase the presence of several characters who were immensely popular in the first movie, but don’t feature heavily in the second and third books, along with the very busy schedules of much of the cast and director Jon M. Chu, it could be quite a while yet before we hear about Crazy Rich Asians 2 beginning to film.

Luckily, while production on the next Crazy Rich Asians movies are a bit stalled at the moment, we don’t have to worry about Henry Golding disappearing from our screens any time soon. With Nameless still in the very early stages of development, it will be some time before we hear when and where the possible series might show up, as well as who’d join the star on the show and how many episodes it will have. But, at least we know that Golding is eager to make the jump to TV, and that’s a very good thing.