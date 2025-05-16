Alan Ritchson Is So Bloody And Battered As His New Movie Runner Wraps (But Does This Mean Reacher Season 4 Is Getting Underway Soon?)

Following the success of Reacher, actor Alan Ritchson has become a pretty big star, leading to significant roles in major movies as well as his streaming TV hit. He appeared alongside Henry Cavill in a Guy Ritchie movie, and he has been the center of a fan campaign to make him the next Batman. As a fan, it’s great to see him succeed, but all the new jobs, including his new movie Runner, make me wonder, just when will we get a new season of Reacher?

Yes, Season 3 of Reacher only dropped a couple of months ago on the 2025 TV schedule, but in an era where it can be years between streaming TV seasons, there’s always a concern that the longer it takes to begin filming, the longer it will be before the show arrives on the platform. But perhaps Reacher Season 4 will be getting underway soon, as Ritchson looks to be free as he posted to Instagram that his next movie, Runner has wrapped filming.

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

With the news that Runner has wrapped, it would seem Alan Ritchson is in a position to go to work on the next season of Reacher. He does have other film projects on the horizon, but none of them appear to be far enough along to be likely to go in front of cameras soon.

The only other stumbling block might be the Reacher spinoff show, based on the character of Frances Neagly, played by Maria Sten. That series is currently in production, and it’s being reported that Reacher Season 4 won’t start filming until that show wraps, as it’s using a lot of the same crew behind the camera. Still, that project will be wrapping before too long, which means Reacher could start filming as early as this summer.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

If you haven't yet seen Alan Ritchson in Reacher but want to give it a try you can get Prime Video with a 30-day free trial, giving you plenty of time to see if the series, or anything else on Prime Video, works for you.

Filming for Season 3 of Reacher began before the second season of the show had even aired, but it started in the summer of 2023, with episodes being released for those with an Amazon Prime subscription in early 2025. If the next season starts shooting this summer, we could be looking at episodes around early 2027. That’s certainly not as soon as I would like, but I’ll take it.

Thankfully, with the Neagley series already in production, we’ll have that show to watch to keep us all entertained while we’re waiting for more Reacher. So, the wait should at least feel like it’s not quite as long this time. It’s unclear if Ritchson could appear in the new series, but some sort of cameo certainly isn’t out of the question.

Of course, with Ritchson’s star continuing to be on the rise, Reacher fans have a right to be nervous. If the man is actually cast as Batman, and Ritchson has said he'd take the role, it’s likely to be a significant time commitment. The sort of commitment that might make Reacher seasons few and far between, if they even continue to happen at all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, we also know Season 4 of Reacher is going to come, and I know I'm hoping we get it sooner rather than later.