Hoda Kotb Got Asked Who Could Replace Her On Today, And I Had No Idea She’d Already Given Jenna Bush Hager Advice About Her Replacement

Hoda Kotb is preparing to leave Today, and it’s still pretty hard to get used to. The longtime, fan-favorite host announced her decision to retire in September so she can focus more on her kids. She’s not going to leave until the New Year, but there have been rumors swirling already as to who could be replacing her. While Kotb herself doesn’t have an exact person in mind, I had no idea she already gave Jenna Bush Hager advice about it.

Kotb and Bush Hager have been hosting Today’s fourth-hour morning broadcast together since 2019, when Bush Hager took over for Kathie Lee Gifford. It’s likely that whoever replaces Kotb on the main Today broadcast will also be her replacement on the fourth-hour, but it could also be someone else. Kotb told E! News that whoever replaces her has to be a great co-host for Bush Hager:

The person who I want is someone who has beautiful chemistry with Jenna [Bush Hager]. That's all I want. Because it's never about either anchor, it's about what's between. So bring the chemistry.

For any on-screen job, chemistry is certainly as important as ever, especially for a talk show. Spending all that time with someone and having to banter with them, it definitely has to come natural, like it does for Kotb and Bush Hager. It’s sweet to know that all Kotb wants for her replacement is that they have good chemistry with Bush Hager, and she’s making sure that her co-host feels comfortable with whoever she’s going to be working with:

I said to Jenna, 'Feel who you want. Feel what feels right for you.’ She'll know because the only way it's going to work is if they got a vibe or not. Just the fun party vibe. It can't be forced.

As of now, Hoda Kotb’s replacement can be anyone, whether it’s a regular on Today or someone completely new. Not only do they have to be good for the show and resonate with viewers who were very shocked about Kotb’s announcement, but they clearly also have to be good with Jenna Bush Hager. While it will be hard to match the chemistry the two co-hosts have, it will be interesting to see who winds up taking the job.

Since finding a replacement won’t be so easy, it might still be a while until someone new is announced, but the wait will be worth it. For Kotb, though, all that really matters for her is that chemistry is the #1 priority for her replacement and that they’re a good fit for Bush Hager:

I don't care if it's her best friend, I don't care if it's someone she's worked with, if it's some celeb. When she gets in sync, that's it. If she has chemistry, it will be beautiful.

Considering the next co-host will have to have good chemistry with Bush Hager, she might be waiting to find the perfect partner, per Kotb’s advice. Since Kotb is no stranger to getting a new co-host, she would know a thing or two about finding someone she has great chemistry with and is able to organically work with and banter with. In the meantime, fans will want to soak in as much Kotb and Bush Hager as they can and possibly some commando moments. Because pretty soon, she'll be spending mornings on the air with someone else.