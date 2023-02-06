Hoda Kotb Forgot Jenna Bush Hager Opposes Wearing Underwear, And Then Shared Undies Admission Of Her Own

It’s not rare for co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to get a little personal during their discussions on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Since Hager officially joined the show in 2019, the duo have been known for their banter, their candid conversations about motherhood and for lightly roasting each other on Today’s fourth hour. There’s so much personal information swapped, in fact, that Kotb completely forgot about her co-host’s stance on wearing underwear, leading to an amusing exchange in which Kotb revealed her own approach.

The NBC employees were talking about packing on the February 1 edition of Today with Hoda & Jenna , as they prepared to travel to Québec City, Canada, to film a couple of shows there and help kick off The Québec Winter Carnival. Hoda Kotb apparently didn’t remember a previous hilarious revelation made by Jenna Bush Hager a couple of months ago, because she was shocked anew when she asked how many pairs of underwear her co-host was packing for their three-day journey, and Hager responded:

Zero.

Both hosts were amused, with Hoda Kotb standing from her chair as she burst into laughter and admitted:

I forgot. I actually forgot! Wait a minute. I actually forgot. I think you can tell a lot about a person when you ask them, ‘How many pairs of underwear do you pack for a three-day trip?’ There are some people who double it.

So the daughter and granddaughter of the former Presidents Bush turned the tables on her colleague, asking Hoda Kotb how much underwear she was taking on their three-day jaunt to the Great White North. Kotb laughed as she admitted:

I pack four. One extra.

Given Carson Daly’s recent comment on how much closet space Hoda Kotb needs , her choosing to "overpack" might not be the most surprising reveal. She tried to explain that there might be unforeseen circumstances, and that some people feel better packing double or even triple the amount of underwear they should need for a trip. But Jenna Bush Hager — who was mentioned as a possible replacement for Amy Robach or T.J. Holmes on ABC’s GMA3 — couldn’t help needling the longtime Today host, as she teased:

Just in case you have an accident? Just in case you have a little accident?

It’s no wonder Hoda Kotb was so amused that she’d forgotten that her co-host is opposed to wearing underwear, because it wasn’t all that long ago that the discovery was first made on Today’s fourth hour. Check out this moment from November 2022, when Kotb hilariously outs Jenna Bush Hager for going commando :