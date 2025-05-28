What's Going On With Hoda And The Kelly Clarkson Show? She Returned To Today, And Craig Melvin And Savannah Guthrie Asked

Rumors have been swirling around Kelly Clarkson and her eponymous talk show for months now. Insiders have specifically dropped claims that the singer and media personality would like to step away from the program when her contract expires in 2026. Those claims have not been substantiated, as of this writing. All the while, there have also been reports involving Clarkson possibly being replaced by none other than Hoda Kotb. Now, the former Today Show host is addressing the rumors, due to being asked by her former colleagues.

It’s been a few months since Hoda Kotb exited Today, a program she was with for 17 years. So it was quite wonderful to see her reunite with former co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie on the show. During the broadcast, part of which is on YouTube, Kotb discussed her new health and wellness initiative, Joy 101. Melvin then asked his former colleague about the gossip involving her taking over Kelly Clarkson’s daytime TV post. Kotb then posed a question of her own before answering her colleague:

I want to ask you all a real question. Do you think, if I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place I would ever come back to is, right here! This is the spot! There’s no place like home…. Delete, delete, not true.

Honestly, it makes sense that Hoda Kotb wouldn’t be interested in stepping back into the TV business, at least not so soon. She previously revealed that her biggest reason for stepping away was so that she could spend more time with her two young daughters. Headlining a daytime talk show would keep her out of the house even more. Kotb also seemed excited about life after her TV career, though she’s continued to support Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and co. in sweet ways.

Of course, while the 60-year-old media personality has now denied having been hired to take over for Kelly Clarkson, that doesn’t necessarily extinguish the general rumors about Clarkson stepping away. Months ago, it was reported that there were behind-the-scenes issues at Clarkson’s show and that she was having a hard time balancing her extensive schedule. Clarkson even spoke about her professional obligations while she performed on stage at Hard Rock Live earlier this month.

The host and singer also drew attention because she missed a number of tapings throughout March and April of this year. While the exact reasons for her absences were not confirmed, it was alleged that she had to step away in order to take her children to see her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Per reports, Blackstock was ill at the time.

As uncertainty remains, a producer for The Kelly Clarkson Show spoke out and didn’t mince words about their feelings. Currently, they’re not feeling good about their job security and, for them, it seems like the show “could collapse any minute.” The unnamed individual also provided positive thoughts on the notion of Hoda Kotb taking over the show, but it seems those points are now moot, given her latest comments.

Nevertheless, Hoda Kotb will soon appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Her episode has reportedly already been taped and, as Kotb told Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie on Today, that guest spot was just for “fun.” Although it seems that we can now strike Kotb from these Clarkson rumors, only time will tell if there’s any truth to the claim that the latter is actively seeking to quit her show.