'A Collective Nooooooooo!!!!' Fans Are All Shook Up After Hoda' Shock Exit From Today Is Announced

This morning, while parents were stirring creamer into coffee, making oatmeal and maybe putting their daughters’ hair into ponytails, Hoda made an announcement that really shook up the day. The longtime host recently turned 60, and she took the opportunity to reflect, ultimately deciding to leave The Today Show. She’ll officially be exiting the series in sometime during the 2025 TV schedule.

The announcement was made during Thursday’s episode of Today, with the longtime host speaking about how her birthday back in August really prompted her to consider this stage in her life. Her kids are only 7 and 5, and one faced a hospitalization last year. She's now realized now is “the right time.”

I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.

Separately, Hoda Kotb shared a similar message on Instagram, which is where her fans really got into their feels. According to the mom of two, she still can’t believe her journey with NBC has lasted a whopping 26 years (with 6 on Today after she replaced Matt Lauer), also telling the staff she’s known for years to “never waver.” It was a thoughtful, emotional announcement from a woman who's been in touch with her feelings on the air over the years.

My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of the 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.

While I would never begrudge a legend a final act or any extra years on the job, I do hear what she's saying about going out on the peak rather than the descent. Particularly given how viral and awesome Kotb's recent run at the 2024 Olympics was.

A lot of fans, though, were still shaken up by Hoda's reveal, though whether this was due to the surprise or the fact we hadn't had our coffee yet remains unclear.

Some of the most surprised takes?

A collective, "nooooooooo!!!!" followed by weeping heard across the internet

I’m sitting here with tears…. But I get it. Our children deserve the best we can give them...

I love her! This is sad news. 😢

Did I cry watching this announcement? yeah, I did.

At a loss for words but totally amazed at what Hoda has done, how she has always used her voice to uplift others...

But a lot of them understand the sacrifice that high-end work takes. Hoda Kotb anchors Today during the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. hours. In order to be at work and prepped, she sets alarms at 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., as she revealed in her excellent memoir. She showers and gets ready for the day, and is off to work at 4:15 a.m.

She revealed in the book that at 5 p.m. every night she's also delivered a packet of what is essentially homework for the next day and she tries to be in bed by 7 p.m. In between that she has day-to-day living and activities to do with her daughters. Frankly, it sounds exhausting, and a lot of her fans are happy she's ready to take a break.

She’s going to be walking those kids to school with a cup of coffee in the morning.

You have always my idol Hoda Kotb!!! But I know Haley and Hope will be so happy their mama is home everyday 🙏🏼🩵🙏🏼

It's hard to explain how someone as indelible as Hoda Kotb has left a mark on pop culture, and I think I do need to repeat she's not leaving tomorrow here. But I think the NBC internship account stated what her fans are all feeling best: "We will miss you Hoda 🧡💜."