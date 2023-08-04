Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Is Out Of Jail, And His Lawyer Released A Statement

Being a child actor is a tricky thing. While plenty of kids (my younger self included) would jump at the chance of being a celebrity, growing up with notoriety can sometimes be difficult to deal with into adulthood. There have been a number of cautionary tales to prove this, the most recent being the controversy surrounding Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan. He was recently let out of jail following an arrest, and Bryan’s lawyer released an official statement to the public.

Over the years, Zachery Ty Bryan has had a number of controversies and legal issues, dating back to a 2020 strangling incident . Most recently Bryan was arrested due to a domestic violence issue , allegedly related to a physical incident with a woman in Oregon. He was released after six days in jail, with his lawyer John Kolego issuing a statement (via EW ), which reads:

Presumption of innocence is extremely important and people should withhold judgment until they see what the actual facts are.

This message might have been short, but it definitely sends a message. Kolego wants the legal system to play out, without the court of public opinion automatically assuming guilt for his client. We’ll just have to see what happens with this latest charge, and if it ends up going to trial.

Home Improvement was a wildly popular sitcom in the ‘90s, which made household names out of its young cast, including both Zachery Ty Bryan and Jonathan Taylor Thomas. The cast was led by Tim Allen, who has spoken to Bryan’s legal issues before. It’s for this reason that so many heads turned when the former child actor got arrested again.

As previously mentioned, there have been a number of controversies surrounding Zachery Ty Bryan over the years. In 2020 Bryan was charged with eight counts for a mixture of charges including strangulation, assault, and interfering with police. He would plead guilty to two as the others were dropped, and was put on probation. Back in June he was accused of running a fraudulent business, and now there is this latest arrest.

For his part, Bryan’s fiancee has spoken about after this arrest , seemingly in support of her partner and the mother of her children. We’ll just have to wait and see how the legal situation ultimately goes down. The details of the alleged incident are still unclear to the public, which will likely only help keep eyes on how things shake out.