Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan’s Fiancée Speaks Out Following His Latest Arrest For Alleged Domestic Violence

Zachery Ty Bryan, who’s best known for starring on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement , finds himself at the center of yet another legal situation. Nearly a week ago, Bryan was arrested after allegedly engaging in a physical dispute with a woman. The actor has since been charged with several offenses and remains in police custody, as of this writing. This is also the second time in just a few years that Bryan has faced domestic violence-related charges. Now, amid this most recent controversy, his fiancée is speaking out.

The 41-year-old former child actor has been engaged to model Johnnie Faye Cartwright since November 2021, and the pair share three children. Cartwright sent an exclusive statement to Us Weekly , in which she referred to her partner’s latest arrest as “a horrible situation.” While opening up over her concerns about the situation, she also made a request of the general public:

I’ll always want what’s best for the father of my children. Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.

Johnnie Faye Cartwright seems to convey that throughout this ongoing situation, she aims to keep her family first and wants them to have the space to process their circumstances. Her and the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift alum’s brood consists of daughter Kennedy, who was born in April 2022 and twins Parker and Sequoia, who were born in May 2023. The Hollywood veteran also has four children with high school sweetheart Carly Matros, who he divorced after 14 years of marriage in September 2020. And in October of that same year, the star was arrested after an altercation with Cartwright, during which he reportedly strangled her .

In the days that followed, more details on Zachery Ty Bryan and the-then unnamed Johnnie Faye Cartwright’s incident came to light. Per reports, Cartwright claimed she was sleeping when her partner grabbed her by the hair and pulled her out of bed, after being unable to locate his phone charger. He purportedly began to beat her and disconnected the phone when she tried to contact the authorities. Bryan was eventually released from jail and charged with six offenses, including felony strangulation and interfering with making a police report. He pleaded guilty to two charges and the rest were dismissed. The actor also received three years of probation and was ordered to attend a violence intervention program. The court also stipulated that he was to cut off contact with Cartwright, but their relationship continued.

The Magic Island star’s most recent arrest took place on Friday, July 28 and, like the first, it occurred in Eugene, Oregon. Local authorities were apparently altered to a physical dispute between a man and woman at a residence. The TGIF alum had reportedly left the scene by the time they arrived, but police tracked him down and took him into custody. As it stands, he's charged with harassment, fourth-degree felony assault and third-degree robbery.

The vast majority of the Home Improvement cast has remained mum on their co-star’s entanglements, but leading man Tim Allen did address the legal issues earlier this summer. He called his on-screen son “a great kid who has grown into a complex man” and admitted that he was unsure of what’s been going on with him as of late. Still, he claimed to “know Zach’s heart” and asserted that he’s “got to figure out his own way.”

If the tone of Johnnie Faye Cartwright’s statement is any indication, it may mark the only time she speaks publicly on her fiancée’s arrest. As for when further updates on Zachery Ty Bryan’s case will arrive, that remains unclear.