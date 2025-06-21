Why Was Jonathan Majors’ Interview With Keke Palmer Shelved? She Finally Explained

Jonathan Majors’ career and personal life took a turn in April 2023 following his arrest for assault, strangulation and harassment. The once-promising actor was eventually found guilty on two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault. While he’s taken a number of professional hits as a result of his legal woes, Majors seemed to be mounting a comeback earlier this year and, amid that, he was set to be interviewed by fellow actor Keke Palmer. That interview was subsequently shelved, however, and Palmer is now explaining why.

For some time now, Palmer has hosted her own podcast – Baby, This is Keke Palmer – on which she’s invited a myriad of guests. Her conversation with Jonathan Majors was announced this past April and was met with much backlash. Subsequently, it was confirmed that the conversation would not be released as scheduled. Palmer recently stopped by The Breakfast Club, where she was asked about the unaired podcast episode. The 31-year-old starlet eventually suggested that feedback from other parties impacted the choice:

I think, ultimately, with my partners, it was just decided based off, I guess, the reactions, that people felt [the interview] was insensitive, that maybe we shouldn’t put it out. I mean, it’s always there, I imagine, if people wanted to see it. But I always want to be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from, and you know, if they’re not gonna feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview, then okay, cool. But, you know, I sat down with the brother for us to talk and let him be heard.

The Hustlers star further emphasized her point by mentioning that people sit down with “serial killers,” though she also clarified that she wasn’t comparing Jonathan Majors to a killer. During her interview with The Breakfast Club, a portion of which is on X, Keke Palmer also showed love to Meagan Good, who married Majors this past March. Palmer brought up Good – whose career has also been impacted by her husband’s controversies – while discussing her desire to speak with Majors:

Obviously, Meagan’s my girl. I’ve grown up loving her. She’s honestly a mentor, you know, to me and representation for all of us young, Black women. I mean, I was happy for her to get married. I was excited to have the conversation. I think this is the thing, too. For me, as a public figure and entertainer, when I’m doing my hosting, I’m here – y’all know – I’m here to be unbiased. Everybody that sits in your chair, you don’t agree with everything that they did, you don’t love everything they did, but you gotta have the conversation.

Jonathan Majors was doing press earlier this year for his drama film Magazine Dreams, which had its release delayed for over a year due to the actor’s legal issues. Upon its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, the movie received rave reviews, and further praise was heaped on Majors upon its theatrical release. All the while, the actor has still seen his share of starts and stops career-wise and, amid the release of his latest feature, audio of Majors admitting to assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has been released.

The 35-year-old actor remains a topic of conversation and is still finding ways to make money. He’s also signed on to star in the supernatural thriller Merciless, which is being directed by Martin Villeneuve. At the same time, rumors continue to swirl in regard to the former A-lister rejoining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he was fired from after his guilty verdict came down. Earlier this year, he even showed interest in returning as Kang the Conqueror.

When it comes to Jonathan Majors’ interview with Keke Palmer, the latter seems to suggest that the conversation is still around if her partners or the public do ever want to see it. It’s hard to say if that episode will ever see the light of day.