Home Improvement Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Has Been Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Again

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan has been entangled in some legal issues over the past several years. Most notably, in 2020, he was arrested and ultimately charged with offenses relating to domestic violence. The former child star has seemingly kept a low profile since, but he’s now making headlines once more. Bryan was arrested this weekend, and allegations of physical abuse are once again the reported reasons why he was taken into custody. While specific details on the incident in question are scarce, authorities have provided some insight into the situation.

The arrest took place in Eugene, Oregon, which is exactly where the 41-year-old actor was apprehended by police for reportedly strangling his girlfriend years ago. This time around, authorities in the town say the man was arrested this past Friday. TMZ reports that the cops received a call about a physical altercation between a man and woman at a local residence. It’s said that when they arrived, the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift alum had already left the premises. However, they were ultimately able to locate him and take him to jail. As of this writing, he remains in custody.

Per the police, his purported offenses violated the Abuse Prevention Act. Said provision pertains to a situation in which a person lays hands on someone who already possessed a domestic violence-related restraining order. How that might play into the legal proceedings moving forward remains to be seen.

In 2020, Zachery Ty Bryan reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, during which he allegedly put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. He was eventually charged with multiple felonies, including strangulation, fourth degree assault and interfering with making a report, before he was released from jail. Ultimately, the actor pleaded guilty to two charges while six others were dismissed. The court ordered Bryan to cut off contact with the victim and take a batterer intervention course.

The entertainer, of course, rose to prominence as a young actor in the ‘90s, during which he appeared in films like Magic Island, First Kid and The Rage: Carrie 2. However, it was his role as Brad Taylor on the hit ABC sitcom Home Improvement (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription) that truly made him a star. He played the role throughout the entirety of the show’s eight-season run from 1991 to 1999.

At this point, not many of his Zachery Ty Bryan’s former co-stars have weighed in on the troubles he’s experienced in recent years. His on-screen father, Tim Allen, did address his legal issues, though, just a month ago. Allen admitted to being unsure about what his former co-star is going through and referred to him as “a great kid who has grown into a complex man.” While he believes Bryan has “deviated from the guy I know,” Allen says he knows his “heart” and thinks his TV son has to find his own way.

There’s a possibility that updates regarding Zachery Ty Bryan’s latest run-in with the law could surface soon, per TMZ. Only time will tell just what kind of legal discipline he might face for his purported actions this time.