How CSI: Vegas Is Explaining Grissom And Sara's Absence In Season 2

Season 2 of CSI: Vegas is going to look a little bit different. With the exits of Jorja Fox and William Petersen , who reprised their respective roles as Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom from the original series, one of the biggest questions for fans to ponder was how the two main characters would be written out. Thanks to some new footage hitting the internet, we finally have our answer.

A sneak peek video from the upcoming season of CSI: Vegas, as shared by TVLine , features CSI Chris Park and CSI Joshua Folsom discussing Catherine Willows’ return, with former star Marg Helgenberger stepping in to fill the O.G. void. Park wondered if Willows reached out to Sara and Grissom to get gossip on the new arrivals, and here's how Folsom sarcastically replied:

They're on a boat above the Arctic Circle, so yeah, she probably dialed 'em up on a sat phone and asked all about you, Chris.

While it solves where Grissom and Sara are, it doesn’t quite solve the “why” behind their trip north. It’s likely fans will get more information either in the premiere episode or as the season goes on, but knowing that they are together makes it all the more better. There are certainly worse ways to keep warm in the Arctic Circle.

Fingers crossed we get more information on Sara and Grissom, or possibly even a video call cameo from Fox and/or Petersen later in the season. Perhaps if they dock somewhere with great WiFi. As of now, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be coming back, but things can change. (And anyone wanting to relive their returns can stream the first season of CSI: Vegas with a Paramount+ subscription.

When Jorja Fox and William Petersen’s departures were announced, it was unknown whether CSI: Vegas could work without them. But the re-introduction of Marg Helgenberger’s Catherine Willows is arguably the best way to test those waters, assuming there aren;t any other former OG CSI stars that will follow suit.

The Season 1 finale of CSI: Vegas introduced a new serial killer in Sin City, meaning that it’s going to be all hands on deck for the team in Season 2, at least for those who aren't boating it up. How the team handles the deadly case will also be something to look forward to, on top of those two new medical examiners joining the fun.

Meanwhile, recent first look photos previewed Marg Helgenberger’s return to the CSI franchise, and it’s definitely going to fill the void left by Jorja Fox and William Petersen. It’s hard to tell how long Helgenberger will be on the series, as she initially signed on for a one-year deal. Hopefully, if there’s another season, she’ll stick around. But for now, we’ll just have to look forward to her long-awaited return as Catherine Willows. Check out another new sneak peek video below!