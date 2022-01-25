Following William Petersen’s Exit, Another CSI: Vegas Star Will Not Be Back For Season 2

Fans of CSI: Vegas were just dealt another blow, as following William Petersen’s December announcement that he wouldn’t be returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, another star has announced her departure. Jorja Fox, who had reprised her role as Sara Sidle for the CSI spinoff, also announced she won't return for CSI: Vegas' second season on CBS.

Jorja Fox made the announcement on Friday via Twitter:

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together. Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!

We had wondered how strange it would be to see Sara Sidle without Grissom, and Jorja Fox confirmed our concerns when said she couldn't bare to split them up. While this is upsetting news for fans, you have to respect Fox's feeling that the characters belong together.

The news of Jorja Fox's departure comes a month after the show was renewed for a second season by CBS, and William Petersen announced he would not be returning. Petersen had also reprised his fan-favorite role as Gil Grissom for the new show.

William Petersen had only signed on to appear in the show’s first 10-episode season, but the news was still surprising, especially considering that Grissom served as a major character on Vegas. This change won’t mean the end of the actor’s relationship with the franchise, however, as he’ll reportedly remain on the show as an executive producer.

CSI fans were thrilled to see William Petersen and Jorja Fox return as the fan favorite characters when the OG series was revived last year. While it was unknown whether or not Fox would return as Sara Sidle after Season 1, producers said at the time they were optimistic.

It's unfortunate that fans are losing the characters who helped usher in the new cast members, but the success of Season 1 proved that Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajon (Mandeep Dhillon) and Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez) are capable enough to hold the series.

The Season 1 finale of CSI: Vegas alluded to a new serial killer who could cause major problems for the team moving forward, especially without Sidle and Grissom. There are no official details on the series' Season 2 return, but until then you can relive the action of Season 1, which is streaming on Paramount +. Also be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.