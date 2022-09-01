First Look At CSI: Vegas' Marg Helgenberger's Return To CBS Franchise

The highly-anticipated second season of CSI: Vegas is almost here, and while there have been a few exits on the latest CSI iteration, the series gained a pretty good replacement for William Petersen and Jorja Fox. Marg Helgenberger was previously announced to be coming back to the franchise as Catherine, and now CBS has released the first look at her return!

CBS (opens in new tab) has released photos from the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere “She’s So Gone,” in which we have our first taste of Marg Helgenberger back as Catherine! The actress initially portrayed Catherine Willows on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation from Seasons 1-12, and in a guest appearance in Season 14. These photos prove that Catherine is back and ready to dive into business:

(Image credit: CBS)

After William Petersen and Jorja Fox’s departures were announced, it was questioned whether or not CSI: Vegas could work without them. Not long after, Marg Helgenberger joined the cast as a series regular, and she is already working well with some of the Vegas team, including Paula Newsome and Lex Medlin. They are a trio that will surely be a favorite among fans:

(Image credit: CBS)

It’s unknown just how and why Catherine Willows comes back, but to see her easily get back into things is something that fans of the original CSI will seriously love. It also looks like she will be working with Matt Lauria’s Josh Folsom, and they already seem to be a duo that you won’t want to mess with:

(Image credit: CBS)

Marg Helgenberger left the CSI cast back in 2012 in order to pursue other projects, but a decade later, she is ready to come back. It should be interesting to see what brings Catherine back to Las Vegas and how she does working with this new team. Hopefully, this series will bring back even more original cast members, but for now, we’ll just have to settle with Helgenberger. By the look of these photos, this is definitely a good thing.

Meanwhile, Helgenberger isn’t the only new cast member on CSI: Vegas. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone were recently announced as recurring stars on the drama, replacing Mel Rodriguez as head Medical Examiner and Assistant Medical Examiner, respectively. The two will portray siblings Sonya and Jack. With a few new members joining the team this season, it’s definitely going to be a season that you won’t want to miss, especially with an original CSI favorite coming on board.

Make sure to watch Marg Helgenberger’s long-awaited return to the CSI franchise in CSI: Vegas Season 2, which premieres on Thursday, September 29 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the meantime as the fall TV season is upon us!